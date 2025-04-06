Future Shock: Part Three, Catching the AI wave tsunAmI

Kevin Keegan on making Malibu modern, man!

AI is a technological wave that Malibu can ride to its advantage during the rebuilding effort, according to Kevin Keegan. In this three-part series, Kevin has proposed investing available library funds in a Malibu Technology Library, launching a PCH Access App, starting a Malibu App contest, adopting EPIC-LA, embedding a city staff member with Col. Sawser’s team, and adopting a technology mindset to kickstart Malibu’s technology foundation. In this third and final part of the series, Kevin addresses public-private rebuild solutions, the need for systems change, and our Camera Registry Program.

A lot going on these days. Hard to keep up with all of it. City Council meetings, town halls about this-and-that.Something in Santa Monica about the repaving of PCH and Friday, March 28, Rick Caruso came to town? So, what’s all that then? Did you participate?

A neighbor emailed me: “…Rick (Caruso) and (the) Steadfast team are meeting today with the Malibu Mayor and City Council to tour around the city. It’ll get Rick and the team focused on (neighborhood) priorities.” From that visit I learned the “Caruso team (is) getting ready to reach out (to the Malibu) Planning Dept to push (their) AI Permit Expediting software and processes.” I expect we’ll learn more next week.

“Developer” is anathema to many Malibu residents, maybe the majority. An issue with Steadfast LA (https://www.steadfastla.com/) for Malibu is that it is developer-driven. Alternatively, it may make more sense for Malibu to launch a similar nonprofit with more Malibu-specific goals that align with the city’s vision and mission. The concept is similar to innovative public-private partnerships some Malibu locals have proposed the past few months.

Yes, where most cities are “Go! Go! Go!” Malibu is “No! No! No!” when it comes to development. What is Steadfast LA?

We’ve learned “Steadfast LA is a civic nonprofit” attempting to address the scale of the Palisades Fire. The nonprofit has a preliminary $30 million investment goal to fund “building homes in a factory [to] help with one of the biggest challenges the region faces: With some 16,000 structures destroyed,” the construction industry’s capacity is an issue. Their off-site model addresses potential labor shortages and supply chain problems. For example, in the off-site factory“as the (housing) structure is assembled, wiring, plumbing, and insulation are added. When the homes are shipped to a site, they essentially just need to be placed on a foundation and connected to utilities.”

I know a few people who are considering prefab homes — either temporary or permanently. Anything to get them back on their property, and enjoy the view and the peace and quiet.

Another large-scale private sector initiative backed by the state is LA Rises, which “will marshal … resources …augmenting and amplifying local and state resources, to rebuild Altadena, Pacific Palisades, and all impacted communities.” According to Gov. Newsom’s announcement, “city and county leaders are crafting recovery plans for their communities. The state is mobilizing its resources and scale, coordinating with the federal government, and removing red tape.”

Malibu can demand a seat at that table.

Haylynn Conrad met with Newsom one day, Caruso the next. I expect she charmed them.

What’s important is that our councilmembers have direct lines of communication with these leaders and can help shape Malibu-centric solutions to address our large-scale needs, like infrastructure repair, PCH investments, utility modernization, supply chain challenges, insurance support, etc.

As has been said before: This is opportunity from disaster. A golden opportunity to fix what needs fixing: Make PCH safer and saner by keeping it at 25 mph. Less septic, more scenic, underground a sewage system, take 300 houses off septic, underground water, gas, power, communications, and put a bike path over the top of it.

Bu Back Better.

Is the City of Malibu technologically sophisticated in any way? Seems to me this place should be a shining example of elegant technological progress considering our relatively low population density, prosperity, and population of eggheads?

A general distrust in AI may be a reason we are slow to adopt. For example, according to a Gallup Poll (April 29 to May 6, 2024), “77% of Americans say they do not trust businesses to use AI responsibly.” That aligns with what the Malibu AI Study Committee learned when we surveyed over 200 parents, teachers, and students in 2024: 86% of our parents, teachers, and students believe Malibu schools should have regulations, policies, and guidelines in place for the use of AI in schools and classrooms, suggesting a lack of trust in AI.

Well, kids in school need to learn to use their Gullivers and not let computers do their thinking for them, so that makes sense. But for the city …

When all hell is breaking loose in a firestorm with 70-plus MPH winds, citizens will stay behind and risk their lives and fight the fires, because if they win, they are heading off a very expensive, time-consuming, hair-pulling nightmare.

Our systems have failed us. Step back for a moment and consider major disruptions over the past two or three decades: 9/11? Intel system failure. 2008? Financial system failure. COVID-19 pandemic? Health system failure.

Put simply, a system is a combination of coordinated or interrelated individual parts that contribute to the whole. Obviously, in Malibu, we are not going to change those national or global systems, but we can do a better job improving our state and local systems.

One way is to redesign our systems to give Malibu residents more local control. PCH is the glaring example.

Ostensibly, Caltrans is in charge. However, today, as Mayor Stewart said on March 28, the “U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appears to be the pivot point.” Furthermore, we’ve learned, the County of L.A. and the City of L.A. have decision-making power as it relates to PCH in Malibu. City leaders can and do participate in every meeting and make every phone call, but Malibu is on the sidelines regarding PCH and has little-to-no local control.

Another way to redesign our systems is to give Malibu residents more efficient processes. The streamlining of the planning phase for property owner rebuilds is a sign of hope, but it’s temporary due to Gov. Newsom’s February ordinance. Real change would be using this opportunity to integrate technology enhancements, including AI, into all phases of the rebuild process, including Building and Safety.

Woolsey is a cautionary tale because minor changes were made when major changes were desired.

“Don’t let an emergency go to waste,” is advice often heard in halls of power. For Malibu, the City Council is right (in my opinion) to prioritize residents who are recovering and locals who are struggling and to focus on accelerating the rebuild process. The question remains, how can Malibu leverage this emergency for the community’s long-term benefit?

Answer: Use this emergency to change our systems.

Come to think of it, I wonder if AI could be used to call the shots for firefighting. Do the math and scramble firefighters when the wind is blowing, and a fire breaks out. According to my friends who are LA County and Cal Fire firefighters, LA City screwed the pooch on the Palisades Fire. They had maybe a 10- to 15-minute window to get on top of that fire at Skull Rock Trailhead, and they didn’t, and it went out of control. You have to wonder, would a computer program have called Broken Arrow and sent everyone?

That’s the mindset I am advocating for — ask if AI could be applied to address a problem like that. The term “innovation” is rarely used in our city meetings.

Luis Tena deserves credit for taking the bull by the horns and not only unveiling his planning software solution NewArchat a City Council meeting, but offering to pilot test it for Malibu residents.

Luis is the next interview after you. One question I asked him is: “Trump is making noises about abolishing the Coastal Commission and Newsom appears to be appeasing. Do you think that’s a good idea?” What do you think?

I believe this is a bipartisan idea and, for example, Ezra Klein in his new book “Abundance” hints at diminishing their role. My opinion is the Coastal Commission is a part of our local systems and, consequently, any reform could benefit Malibu.

I’m pretty sure AI is being used to solve more complicated problems than civic planning, permitting, and approving.

Over the past few weeks, I have spoken with construction company CEOs, experienced architects, and more. All agree now is the time to experiment with AI solutions. Most of them see new “vertical” opportunities that will save time and money. From generating floor plans to forecasting energy consumption, from optimizing construction schedules to pairing sensors with data analysis, and from accelerating inspections to more accurately forecasting and tracking procurement materials, each Malibu property owner’s workflow could be enhanced.

3D printing is an expensive solution and it is not ‘The Answer’ for the rebuild effort, but an opportunity for a Malibu resident to be the first to build a 3D printed house. According to local design pros, the California Building Code rules and minimum standards may be an impediment, but this solution has already been implemented nearby in the desert. Who will be the first in Malibu?

Scale, along with speed, seems to be a rebuilding issue.

Supply chain may become an issue over the next 12 to 18 months. In terms of a private sector company like Amazon’s involvement to help get ahead of a supply chain issue, the City of Malibu could ask Amazon to do a macro supply chain analysis on estimated material needs for 700 house rebuilds over the next 12 to 18 months within the context of over 10,000 structures county-wide, plus a surge in demand nationwide, and ask for recommendations on bulk material purchases and strategic shipping. Amazon may have the technology and expertise to do that type of analysis.

Amazon could go into the prefab housing business, like Sears did a hundred years ago. Those houses were rock solid and are considered collector’s items now. Oh, Amazon is already in the prefab home business: As low as $10,000 and as much as $25,000. Quick fix?

That does not strike me as a Malibu-esque solution. The key will be encouraging conversations and debate with the community. We can learn from our Camera Registry Program experience.

Recently, Malibu began adopting what might be considered a smart technology solution, which is the Camera Registry Program, but, in my opinion, the program was rolled out haphazardly and without strategic direction.

The program’s driver was law enforcement and I commend Capt. Seetoo and the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department for how they implemented their preferred solution, but, in my judgment, the city and our residents were short-changed by the lack of technology leadership and the absence of a strategic vision.

Concurrently, we had the Speed Camera Bill initiative, which is a PCH Safety priority that I support, but, based on the public debate and comments from city officials, again, it lacks technology leadership.

Unless I am wrong, it took a year to approve the speed cameras and another year to install them? Really? Where are we? Kafiristan?

What the Camera Registry Program portends, potentially, whether or not it is intended as a program objective, is a mass surveillance system. I have not seen the details of the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Camera Registry Program, but my guess is that AI technology is part of the program’s solution and capabilities and/or will become part of the program’s solution. One reason this is important for Malibu residents to understand and for our city manager and other leaders to help lead public awareness and debates around is the impact on fundamental human rights, such as the Right to Privacy.

To be clear, this is an argument for an informed public conversation about how we are proposing and implementing “Smart City” technology solutions (not against the Camera Registry Program per se) especially when AI is involved or human rights are affected.

It’s all math and AI thinks a lot faster than humans. Computers can land fighter jets on aircraft carriers now. I’ve seen that done in person and it’s tricky. Very. Sheesh.

To simplify how to envision these big changes, imagine a surfer sitting on their board in the ocean looking for a set of waves on the horizon. The competent surfer can see the waves that are coming. In that moment bobbing atop of the ocean water, they begin to prepare and make decisions on what swell they are going to ride based on how they assess those waves.

For us as Malibu residents, it’s the same idea with technology. We can see these waves of technological change coming our way.

A lot of those waves of technological change are being produced by citizens of Malibu.

AI is The Big One. The Malibu Way is to prepare ourselves to ride that wave! The alternative is to ignore this massive AI wave and miss the opportunities it offers our beloved city.

What will be our choice?

