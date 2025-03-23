Future Shock Part One: Kevin Keegan on applying AI to Malibu city government

If Malibu had a Tech Czar — and maybe it should, and it’s kinda weird that it doesn’t — Kevin Keegan’s experience would make him a good choice.

Keegan has about two decades of experience as a management and technology consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton, Oracle, and other organizations and universities. In Malibu, Keegan was recently appointed to the Public Works Commission, serves as president of the Malibu PTSA, leads the Malibu Schools Safety and AI Study committees, and was co-chair of the “Yes on Measure MM” campaign.

It is strange that a small, prosperous, 21st Century California town that is home — or second home — to some of the brightest tech minds in the world should be cursed with obfuscation and constipation in many of the civic chores — planning and permitting being topmost in everyone’s minds after the Three Firestorms of 2024/2025. It made me wonder if AI or other emerging technologies might help Malibu and its residents save time and money during the Malibu Rebuilds process?

Keegan’s experience inspired thoughts on all of this. Here is Part One of Two and maybe Three parts.

I asked Chat GPT: “When did Deep Blue make Kasparov say ‘uh oh’ in a chess match?”

Chat GPT responded, without bias: “Garry Kasparov reportedly said ‘Uh oh’ during Game 1 of his 1997 rematch against IBM’s Deep Blue on May 3, 1997.”

The moment happened when Deep Blue played a bishop retreat that surprised Kasparov. He expected a more human-like, aggressive move but was startled by the machine’s positional understanding. This marked a turning point, showing that Deep Blue was capable of playing in a way that even top grandmasters found unsettling.

I’ve written like 30-plus books and the only way I could have done that is using search engines like Google and encyclopedia pages like Wikipedia. And now Chat GPT, which sometimes makes me say “uh oh!” because there is a personality with a sense of humor in all that code.

But it also makes me say “Doh!” sometimes and not trust it. Like the time I asked Chat GPT who Riley Hawk’smother was, and I got a HAL 9000 answer: Stacy Peralta. Wrong!

Stanley Kubrick’s imagination and his fictional character HAL do not seem abstract today. With your reference to an AI personality as a starting point, it is important for Malibu residents to understand examples of the types of AI. You are referring to one tool (ChatGPT) which is one type of AI called Generative AI. GenAI has different capabilities thanMultimodal AI, Agentic AI, or Sensory AI, as a few examples, and each type of AI has different tools.

In 1964, Bob Dylan sang “The Times They Are a-Changin’” and his song’s lyrics resonate even more deeply today. AI is impacting every industry: entertainment, real estate, health care, travel, finance, retail, construction … you name it, AI is influencing or transforming the industry.

With that in mind, when I agreed to take over as president of the Malibu Parent-Teacher-Student Association (Malibu PTSA), I made two issues my leadership priorities: safety and technology. The reason is many parents “feel” like we’re“living in the wild, wild west” as it relates to school safety and technology use in schools. I decided to address them head on.

How do you mean, “the wild wild west?” That smartphones are distracting and the internet and AI take away the need for people to think?

I mean, parents have “felt” too little has been invested to address serious safety risks on campuses and that the negativeeffects of smartphone overuse and addiction were not addressed early or robustly enough.

For technology, the biggest school challenges have been (1) cellphones and (2) AI in education. In November, the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) approved a TK-to-eighth-grade cellphone policy and that was partly due to a lot of behind-the-scenes work by the Malibu PTSA and a dedicated group of Malibu teachers and parents. The previous “Electronics Use” policy was outdated, unrealistic due to the saturation of smartphone ownership, and put the enforcement onus on teachers without clear guidelines and rules.

In my opinion, more work needs to be done to deliver a high school policy and to help administrators and teachers enforce the new policy effectively. The SMMUSD Board of Education’s affirmative vote in November was a majortechnology milestone for Malibu schools.

As for AI in education, I began working on this in Malibu in the summer of 2023: listening, observing, and asking questions. At the time, ChatGPT was getting a lot of buzz and there were concerns about plagiarism.

Guilty, I just know how to cover my tracks.

In 2023, I spoke with our principals, teachers, superintendent, Board of Education, PTA Council, and the CA State PTA and asked: “What are Malibu Schools doing regarding AI?” By the end of 2023, the general answer was, “Nothing yet,” followed by, “Do whatever you can.”

I adopted my management-and-technology consulting mindset to find a solution. We blazed a path that (a) allowed Malibu to focus on AI in our schools and (b) provide leadership in partnership with our school district and the CA State PTA. From that came the Malibu Schools AI Study Committee. We then got to work.

In one year, our AI Study Committee has accomplished: (1) delivery of a survey report, (2) delivery of AI lesson plans to MHS and MMS teachers, (3) partnership with the SMMUSD AI Task Force, and (4) submission of an “AI in Education Resolution” to the CA State PTA.

Since 2024, I have been lobbying the City of Malibu and PaliBu Chamber of Commerce to launch a Malibu AI Task Force that mirrors the committee’s work — bringing a group of committed professionals together, focusing on AI as it relates to Malibu’s vision and mission, and developing programs or solutions to help move our local government and businesses forward.

That’s the context which inspired this question at the March 10 City Council regular meeting, which caught my attention: “Is the City of Malibu beginning to adopt government-appropriate AI tools?” A recent example is Open AI released ChatGPT Gov for government agencies. According to Open AI, it has “internal safety protocols.” Whether that is a useful AI tool for the City of Malibu is to be determined. The point is simply, it should be under consideration.

Robots are here. Driverless cars are here. Flying taxis are being tested out. If you do not believe those statements, spend a couple of hours in Santa Monica. You are likely to walk past a Coco delivery box that will remind you of a less-fashionable R2D2 smoothly traveling the sidewalks and crosswalks. Also, you’ll notice WayMo cars decorated with cameras and sensors and empty driver’s seats navigating the roads successfully.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a WayMo or any driverless car in Malibu. Wonder why.

Malibu’s next city manager must bring a technology mindset and be willing to lead on these challenging issues. Technology solutions can support Malibu’s vision and mission statements. If Malibu does not become more strategic in its use and application of technology solutions, it will decrease the quality of life for residents, have a negative impact on the city’s infrastructure, hurt businesses and the local economy, and, at some point, make Malibu a less attractive destination for visitors and tourists and for residents and the community.

Haylynn Conrad said there is a $22 million library fund just sitting there. How about a tech library: No books, just the latest computers and tech to give everyone an equal chance to grasp the future. Those libraries exist in other places: Omaha, San Antonio, Austin. Have you ever seen a tech library and would it work here? I think people would come to Malibu just to use the New Hotness.

The Malibu Technology Library is a great idea. It could educate residents, enlighten the community, attract visitors, and engage students. My recommendation is that it be designed on a small scale to start. For example, use an empty retail space next to Kith…

Put it in Cross Creek Ranch? They have space and it would be a draw. Good idea. I think.

…invite private companies to partner, give each of them each one month to display and teach about their chosen technologies, which could include augmented reality, drones, robots, etc. The first year could focus on housing and highway technologies. Our library could manage a rotating collection of technology-focused books in that space. Malibu Village Books could be a sponsor. Our local universities and (hopefully) schools could partner, too, offering regular lessons or workshops along with a monthly lecture for residents by invited experts and authors to inform Malibu residents about emerging technologies, answer questions, and provide demonstrations.

People will come.

The absence of a technology mindset creates risks. For example, imagine the new Malibu High School Building opens and then we do not have reliable high-speed internet connectivity on the campus, including when the power goes out, or imagine we rebuild a neighborhood and then we do not have guaranteed communication capabilities in the event of an emergency. Those solutions are technology-related, can likely be enhanced by incorporating AI tools, and would support (not hinder) Malibu’s vision and mission statements.

The Kasparov chess example is an interesting Man vs. AI example, but better examples today are Human + AI examples like a teenager with cerebral palsy using a smart assistant device with AI-enabled voice-control capabilities who can now “talk” and play music or an AI “companion” device for senior citizens that can give them reminders to take medication and drink water, host calls with family and friends, answer their questions, and more.

Stay tuned for Future Shock Part Two in which Kevin Keegan describes the practicalities of a Malibu App and use cases we can apply to our Malibu Rebuilds effort.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...