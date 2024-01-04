From the Right: The Border Crisis

By Don Schmitz

How bad does the border crisis have to get? That query used to be posed in wonderment over the unfathomable delusion of the Biden administration before they admit to this catastrophe. The question now is how bad before irreparable harm is done to America. Hyperbole? Hardly. This year a record 2.5 million illegal migrants entered America, 750,000 just since October. The previous record was the year before at 2.2 million, topping the previous record of 1.72 million in 2021. Fifteen million illegal migrants live in the U.S.

Tens of thousands (62,000 in October) are coming from Asia and Africa, posting videos of themselves celebrating in places like Times Square that “Dreams do come true.” The government releases them with a promise that they will show up to a deportation hearing, whereupon almost half fail to appear. Think on the tens of thousands of military-age males from China and the Middle East. Should Iran or China break into a shooting war with the U.S., it is plausible they have embedded cells of saboteurs that would wreak havoc. Taxpayers are forking out $182 billion annually to deal with illegal immigration. Cities like New York, Chicago, and Denver declared themselves sanctuary cities for illegal migrants, and so migrants came by the tens of thousands, often with bus and plane tickets purchased by NGOs using federal grants. Now, they don’t have the resources to care for their vets, poor families, and homeless. Mayor Eric Adams stated this crisis will “destroy” New York City, blasting President Biden for not subsidizing the 110,000 migrants that have arrived this year. He also called the Texas governor a “madman” for busing them to his sanctuary city. I guess he was OK with El Paso being destroyed, but not New York. Even deep blue New York voters have had enough, with 58 percent wanting the southern border closed. Leftist Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson pledged during his campaign, “Sanctuary means that everyone is welcome here,” and they “must work to expand our status as a sanctuary city.”

Chicago now has 70,000 “migrants,” are converting schools into housing for them, and building tent cities costing tens of millions of dollars. Johnson now declares the entire country is at stake if Biden doesn’t solve this. Denver is reeling from the flood of illegal immigrants. California years ago declared itself a sanctuary state, making it illegal for law enforcement to cooperate with ICE. Tone-deaf Sacramento just passed a law, making California the first state qualifying all illegal migrants for the state health insurance program Medi-Cal. California has the highest taxes in the country, has a $68 billion deficit, yet Gov. Newsom has committed to expand Medi-Cal by more than $4 billion annually. Three million illegal migrants live in California, filling schools, roads, and hospitals, while millions of middle-class tax-paying Americans are leaving the state, fleeing high taxes and unaffordable housing. What is the tipping point?

Hours after being sworn in, President Biden’s first act was to sign an executive order relaxing the tough immigration policies of his predecessor, stopped construction of the border wall, reinstituted the DACA program, froze deportations, and stopped requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico to be processed. Immediately, caravans numbering tens of thousands marched the length of Mexico, as the welcome mat had been laid out, and they knew it. Leftist American activists spread the word and organized the caravans. You can’t fault the migrants when our federal, state, and municipal governments incentivize them, but that doesn’t change the fact that for America this is a disaster. The Biden state department, who for years cooed to Americans through their sycophants in the media that the border was secure, now admits there is “unprecedented irregular migration.” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador just met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the crisis. Late to the party, the Biden administration wants Mexico to stop migrants on their Southern border (ironic, no?).

President Obrador, who likes the $55 billion Mexico nationals in America send home every year, said no. He wants the U.S. to send more money to impoverished nations, a theme promoted by “migration czar” Kamala Harris in 2021. The U.S. with its $31 trillion debt simply can’t lift the poor around the world to a standard of living Americans have earned.

According to the world bank, 700 million people globally live in extreme poverty, subsisting on $2.15 per day. We can’t pay to lift them out of poverty, and we can’t import them all here.

Finally, the left has stopped denying the border crisis, ostensibly forced into the admission by polling showing most Americans perceive this as an invasion and existential threat. However, while they are starting to say the right things, they continue to pass laws and policies which exacerbate the problem. Our national sovereignty is at stake, and we’d better get this fixed.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...