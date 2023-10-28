‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dies

Actor who struggled with addiction once operated a sober living facility in Malibu

Beloved “Friends” actor Matthew Perry has died. Law enforcement sources said the 54-year-old was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles area home Saturday. Perry suffered for years from addiction to drugs and alcohol. He had been in and out of rehab many times and even opened his own sober living house in Malibu overlooking the pier. He eventually sold that location in 2015, saying he would rather help people looking to recover from substance abuse in a less expensive area.

He once claimed he spent a fortune on his road to sobriety. Perry detailed his substance abuse in a recent memoir. The actor also had numerous serious health issues, including a gastrointestinal perforation requiring emergency surgery. Two years ago, Perry sold a Malibu beach house for $13.1 million. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the actor’s death, but so far, there appears to be no indication of foul play.

