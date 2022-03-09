Freshman Waves golfer Ian Maspat Wins Individual Event

Pepperdine Waves men’s golfer Ian Maspat captured his first college victory late last month. The freshman won The Prestige’s individual tournament on Feb. 23.

Maspat, a San Diego native, beat out 61 other golfers at the par-72 Coral Mountain Golf Club in La Quinta by shooting 6-under 210 (68-74-68) to win by five strokes.

On the final day of the three-day tournament, Maspat had seven birdies, with four on the front nine, and then sunk two in his last three holes. The first-year Wave had 15 birdies in the tournament, which tied him for first in the field.

As a team, Pepperdine finished tied for 13th in the main competition with a three-day total of 899 (305-300-295) at the par-71 Greg Norman Course at PGA West. Vanderbilt won the 24-team tournament with a score of 868.

Pepperdine junior Dylan Menante finished tied for 12th place at 220 (74-73-73). Menante had a team-high 11 birdies in the event including four on the last day. Senior Joey Vrzich finished tied for 45th at 226 (77-77-72); junior William Mouw tied for 59th at 228 (76-77-75); senior Derek Hitchner tied for 69th at 229; and senior Joe Highsmith tied for 98th at 235.

At press time, Pepperdine was in the second day of competition at the Feb. 27 to March 1 Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas. They squad was in second place at the end of the first day. The Waves had an opening score of 15-under 273 at the par-72 Southern Highlands Golf Club.

