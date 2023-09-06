Foundation salutes LA County lifeguards at Zuma headquarters

First-In Fire Foundation donates favorite foods to first responders

Staff report

First-In Fire Foundation recently donated baby back ribs, a first responder favorite food, for 16 lifeguards, as a “thank you” to Zuma Beach ocean lifeguards and Command Staff at the Zuma Beach, LA County Lifeguard Service Headquarters. Also thanked were three recently retired lifeguards, the Heinrich brothers, with over 60 years of service.

Lifeguard Operations is located within the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The primary mission of the lifeguards is to detect and rescue those in distress, so that others may live. The Lifeguard Operations safeguard 31 miles of beach and 72 miles of coastline, from San Pedro in the south, to Malibu in the north.

Lifeguards protect the lives of over 50 million visitors to the L.A. County beaches annually. Their life-saving work includes rescuing more than 10,000 people annually protecting the lives of families and children, surfers, swimmers, wildlife including dolphins, whales and occasionally a dog that needs rescuing as well as boat and pier fires. The undertow can be dangerous, said Fernando Boiteux, chief lifeguard for Los Angeles County. Many swimmers underestimate what is beneath the waves, he added.

As for the gift of ribs, Boiteux said, “We wanted to express our gratitude for the delicious ribs provided to our lifeguards at Zuma Beach. Your generosity means a lot to us, and we are truly thankful for your kindness.”

Zuma Beach Ocean Lifeguard Captain Patrick O’Neill says he got up at midnight to start barbecuing the ribs and added the lifeguards really enjoyed them.

“A huge surprise from my peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” said O’Neill. “Lifeguards were all honored to get a ‘thank you.’ The unsung heroes from the golden shores of Malibu. ‘Everyone goes home safe.’”

First-In Fire Foundation President Lyn MacEwen Cohen has supported the efforts of firefighters/lifeguards of LACoFD with programs to improve nutrition, health, and morale as well as hygienics.

In the past the Zuma Beach headquarters received a “Firehouse Emergency Preparedness Freezer,” a 13-cubic-foot freezer so firefighters/lifeguards can stock up way ahead in the quiet before danger comes. This is critical in cases where shopping would be prohibitive and food storage would be inadequate during an emergency such as fires, flooding, earthquakes, or other natural or man-made disasters.

These donations will supplement first responder’s preparedness during emergencies which can occur unexpectedly. The preparedness programs also support the well-being of our first responders, which is key, as these heroes manage the daily complications and demands of simultaneous emergencies, earthquakes, hurricane winds and tropical storms plus numerous emergency medical calls.

With upcoming wildfire season 2023 approaching, lifeguards are very aware that in a major Malibu fire, residents may be forced to evacuate onto the beach as they did in the recent Maui fire. With a major holiday such as Labor Day, California beaches all along the coast are especially popular and crowded.

These First-In Fire Foundation Programs champion for local preparedness within the firehouse and as a catalyst and conduit for emergency preparedness in the local community. The foundation directly and indirectly benefits residents of Los Angeles County by supporting our lifeguards, firefighters, and the Fire Department. The programs help build relationships between citizens and local first responders, and boosts citizen awareness of public safety, community readiness and resilience activities. The LACoFD is the largest professional lifeguard service in the world. The programs from First-In Fire Foundation provide hearty nutrition for really demanding lifesaving duties 365 days per year. No matter what the disaster, lifeguards and firefighters need to eat to be able to serve.

“Lifeguards and firefighters are the Fire Department’s most valuable and precious asset,” Cohen said. “Their wellness is paramount in this extraordinary time of unpredictable unprecedented extremes of weather and Herculean strength and resilience of beach rescue demands on our lifeguards. We deliver ‘Ribs to the Rescue,’ top quality nutrition AND a real morale boost!” says Lyn MacEwen Cohen, President.

Lifeguards were grateful for the generosity of Television City Studios and the generous donation of ribs from a small business at the Original Farmers Market, “Partners in Preparedness” with the First-In Fire Foundation.

The foundation encourages beachgoers to befriend their local lifeguards and firefighters and get involved in their local neighborhood emergency preparedness programs. This collaboration is greatly valued by the lifeguard leadership and Los Angeles County Fire Department Command Staff. “Friendship is the first step toward preparedness, locally,” Cohen said.

If you would like to directly thank your local lifeguards/firefighters, donate to First-In Fire Foundation via PayPal at www.firstinfirefoundation.org or email: firstinfirefoundation@gmail.com.

