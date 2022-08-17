FLEX ALERT: A statewide Flex Alert is in effect from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Residents are asked to reduce energy usage

The California ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert call for voluntary electricity conservation today, Aug 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

During the Flex Alert, residents are urged to voluntarily reduce energy use to avoid strain on California’s electrical grid during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy.

The power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand.

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees.

Use major appliances, including:

•Washer and dryer

•Dishwasher

•Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

•Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during a time of tight supply conditions, and prevent further emergency measures, including power outages.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.

https://flexalert.org/

