Firestorm, The Poem

Dear Editor,

My name is Susan Farrell Suhr, I am a writer and a poet and I write with the Sea Country writers group. I used to live in Santa Monica when I first moved to California from New York City. I know four friends that have lost their homes, two in Malibu and two in Pacific Palisades. I reached out to see if they are OK and offered rooms and food. They are all okayand living with family members in the area.

I am inspired to share this poem titled “Firestorm” that I have written to offer up hope and optimism as the fire aftermath is gaining speed and hopefully insurance and fire aid proceeds are going straight to the folks who are navigating this untenable situation. I hope you will publish it in your local paper to let your readers know that we are sending good thoughts, prayers, and hope to all who are impacted.

Firestorm

Tragic fires rage in the new year

fueled by hurricane force winds.

Nowhere to hide, no way to fight.

Evacuate … Evacuate … Evacuate:

Drop, stop leave it all behind:

wood framed pictures of family memories,

great grandmother’s ring, the magic blanket.

life matters more than things.

Shock, terror, fear bring adrenaline

to save your life and loved ones.

A house will be rebuilt.

Precious life overcomes death and destruction.

The forces of nature awaken humanity

as a young patriot climbs the flagpole

to release the American flag about to burn

and tucks it neatly in his backpack for eternity.

A dedicated ranch hand calmly leads

two majestic horses down Mandeville Canyon

as they brave a road of fiery, glowing embers

where life welcomes them to safety.

Desperate residents escape cars

as flames engulf their steel traps in seconds.

The goal … to reach safety

from the apocalypse of fiery fate.

A brave hero from Altadena

hoses down his neighbor’s homes

in hopes of saving a community

from the angst of loss.

We are all one

and will stand together,

to rise with fervor

above the smoldering ashes.

Susan Suhr, Santa Monica

