Farmers market ‘pops up’ in Malibu Village

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
Vendors at Saturday's popup farmers market. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

On Saturday afternoon, the Malibu Village parking lot was filled with something other than supercars, a pop-up farmers market. The event provided a variety of local farmers, vendors, raffles and hand crafted goods. Hosted by the Prosperity Market, the vendors are LA-based, including urban gardeners, chefs, teenage vegan bakers, natural wellness product creators, and more.

Tents and tables were displayed along the parking lot with businesses such as Imani Gardens, Miletree Candles, Toss it up, My Daddy’s Recipe and Maddy Bear Bakes.

“We’ve been in business for a year. This company for me is just a way to spread more affordable cookies,” CEO of Maddy Bear Bakes, Maddy Williams said. “A lot of people can’t eat dairy or eggs, so it’s nice to spread something that’s affordable and everyone’s able to eat. We’re trying to spread out and address more allergies but right now, we’re vegan and gluten free.”

Maddy’s mom, Abi Smith said she wanted to make affordable and accessible cookies with high quality ingredients.

“Maddy was diagnosed with a dairy allergy and as a single parent we found that that was a very costly area of the food industry and we decided that we could make it,” Smith said. “Affordable and accessible cookies with high quality ingredients.”

