Families enjoy Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Kids were able to get their faces painted, and write and send letter to St. Nick during the event at City Hall

Every year, it’s hard to tell whether the kids or their parents and grandparents are enjoying the experience more.

Once again, Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the City of Malibu at City Hall, was thoroughly enjoyed by attendees of all ages.

As families stood in line for their pictures with the Big Guy, moms and dads combed and brushed children’s hair, making sure they were dressed to the nines for their special experience.

“He’s very into Santa Claus, and he’s super excited to share his wishes with him.” Cara Burdge said as her son Asher Burdge, 6, got his face painted before getting in the Santa line. “He’s been counting down the days as we’ve approached the time for this event.”

Upstairs, Santa and Mrs. Claus jovially greeted every child, ensuring they had special moments to share all their secret wishes and trying to make sure they looked into the camera.

Adults and children could have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. Adults and children could have their photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. People enjoy the free Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT A woman takes a photo of the story time at the Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. Families enjoy story time reading at the Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. Vendors set up and offered trinkets for sale at the Breakfast with Santa event at Malibu City Hall. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT.

Downstairs, as children entered the community room, decked all out as a holiday extravaganza, they first were given paper and pen to send Santa a letter by placing it in the adorable Letters to Santa mailbox.

“I really want a Lego set!” declared Oliver Bell, 7. “I really want it!”

At a nearby table, little Miles Estes, shared that he is hoping and hoping for a Flipkick wooden football and soccer table. A delicious breakfast was served by The Tropic Truck, a Caribbean food truck, which accommodated all dietary preferences, much to the delight of families who prefer Gluten Free and vegetarian diets.

Outside, the Boys & Girls Club sponsored two booths, one of which offered beautiful items for the holidays, including handmade Christmas and Hanukkah cards and earrings designed by 10-year-old Trulee Earnest, an emerging little local artist.

Face painting for kids was one of several acitivities and services available at the Breakfast with Santa event. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT.

“Our mission at Third Space, which is a store that benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, is to encourage and support emerging artists and young entrepreneurs,” said Cecilie Stuart, the store manager, who, along with Diego Alvarez, a senior at Malibu High School, manned the little table of lovely gift items.

“We couldn’t do all we do at Third Space without Diego’s wonderful help,” Stuart said.

As Alvarez stood next to small woven bags that he had fashioned, he explained, “I have grown up in Malibu but my family comes from an indigenous tribe in El Salvador called the Cacaopera which traditionally makes these woven bags and hammocks as well.”

Curious passersby perused the gorgeous merchandise, while children visited the Boys & Girls Club kindness booth, where they took a pledge to be kind and received free backpacks.

Inside, the smaller children read a storybook with city staff members, their eyes wide as a book explored exactly how Santa goes down the chimney and decided that he doesn’t come through the front door — or does he?

Professor Emeritus Diana Hiatt-Michael, a literature scholar, smiled happily as she watched her small grandchildren who were so engrossed in the story.

“This is a heartwarming gathering for friends and family as we enter the beginning of the Christmas season,” she said. “It’s a good tradition for the children and families in Malibu.”

