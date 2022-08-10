Events in Malibu this week

THURSDAY, AUG 11

HAWAIIAN LUAU

Celebrate the end of summer with a Hawaiian Luau! Participants will enjoy a Hawaiian-themed performance, boxed lunch, and a themed goodie bag. At Malibu Bluffs Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., pre-registration is required. $5 per person. Maximum of 35 participants. To register, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 Ext. 357 or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

PARK TALES

Story time at Malibu Bluffs Park. From 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library Children’s Librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES AT VINTAGE GROCERS

Join Malibu Vintage Grocers on the green at Trancas Country Market every Friday night at 6 p.m. for their summer concert series. On Aug. 12, we welcome Gypsie Dreams.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

TRACY PARK GALLERY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS AND NEW LOCATION

Tracy Park Gallery Celebrates 20 years at its new location in the Malibu Colony Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. 23823 Malibu Road between Vitamin Barn and Ralph’s.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

WATER TASTING SERIES: PURE GELATO

Enjoy a scoop of gelato made with purified water from the Pure Water Project Demonstration Facility from 1 to 4 p.m. The Las Virgenes-Triunfo Joint Powers Authority (JPA) has come together to deliver the Pure Water Project, a sustainable solution that improves the health of the Malibu Creek and offers greater water security for its people. The Pure Water Project will use a state-of-the-art water purification process to transform recycled water into drinking water. Bring the whole family on Aug. 13 for an afternoon filled with games, community, and gelato! The free event is located at Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, 4232 Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas, and features gelato and sorbet from Tifa Chocolate and Gelato.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

SILVER FOX WALK

Each month, staff will guide participants on a walk through one of Malibu’s parks or hiking trails. This will be a beginner’s level walk. RSVP required. Led by Community Services Department Staff. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

SUNSET MIXER

At the Malibu Chamber of Commerce Sunset Mixer, you can network with local business professionals, enjoy appetizers, and more. Join in and have fun networking with us. You must register by visiting malibu.org. Chamber Members & Palisades residents: $10. Non-Member Guests: $20

SEPT 9 THROUGH OCT 2

THEATRE PALISADES PRESENTS: NUNSENSE

Nunsense is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns – ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert – stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, Nunsenseis sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. Book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Directed by Alta Abbott. Musical Director Bill Wolfe Choreography by Victoria Miller Produced by Martha Hunter and Sherman Wayne. The play runs from September 9 through October 2 at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road. COVID-19 Notice: Proof of completed vaccination (at least 14 days prior to the performance) and masks are required to attend Theatre Palisades productions. For more information visit, theatre palisades.org.

THURS, SEPT. 8

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: LET IT BE

Released in the summer of 1970, Let It Be is the twelfth and final studio album by the Beatles. Issued almost a month after the band’s breakup, the album spawned some of the band’s biggest hits and marked the end of an era. Classic Albums Live takes the pure listening experience of “Across the Universe,” “Let It Be,” “Get Back,” and all the hits you love, back to the vibrancy of the stage, with note for note, cut for cut accuracy. Tickets go from $27.50 to $60. Buy four or more tickets or shows to receive a 10 percent discount. At the Smothers Theatre Venue on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Anne Marie and Mitch Bredefeld. For more information visit, arts.pepperdine.edu/events.

ONGOING

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Class is on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family—instructed by Tracy Weirick.

AQUA AEROBICS

Jump into aqua aerobics to build cardiovascular fitness and strength. Aqua Aerobics is held from June 14 to Aug. 11 at the Malibu Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 12:45 p.m.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 5 and 12 and returning to Thursday’s on Aug. 18 at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 12 then returning to Thursdays on Aug. 18 at the the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TECH HELP

The Malibu Senior Center will be providing tech help on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. The next event is on Aug. 9. Bring technology questions and receive one-on-one instruction for laptops, tablets, cellphones, or smartphones. RSVP is required by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Class is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center—instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Tap shoes are required, and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

