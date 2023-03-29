Events for the first week of April

SAT, APRIL 1, AND SUN, APRIL 2

23RD ANNUAL CHUMASH DAY

The City of Malibu will host the 23rd Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway) on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash. The all-day event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MALIBU ART ASSOCIATION SPRING FLING

The Malibu Art Association is ready to celebrate spring! Join the MAA for a beautiful day at the BUgalows on Saturday April 1, and Sunday April 2, for art, music, photography and more. The BUgalows are located at 21201 Pacific Coast Highway, across from Dukes Malibu.

THURS, APRIL 6

BRICK BUILDERS CLUB

Enjoy a monthly event at the Malibu Library for a creative play with bricks. For ages 5-12 with parent or caregiver. The library will provide the bricks, you bring the ideas and imagination. Participants can build freely or participate in a fun building challenge. On Thursday, April 6, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the meeting room.

THURS, APRIL 6

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES WITH DR. BRITT WRAY

Pepperdine University and the Malibu Library Speaker Series present Dr. Britt Wray. Climate crisis anxieties can cause us to burn out, give up, and question deeply personal decisions. Dr. Britt Wray presents practical tips and strategies to healthily and productively deal with our emotions, live with climate trauma, and strengthen our communities to combat climate change together. The event will begin at 5 p.m. the book signing is at 6:30 p.m. at the Elkins Auditorium at Pepperdine University.

SUN, APRIL 9

EASTER EGG HUNT AT THE MALIBU FARMERS MARKET

Fun, farmers, food, music and an easter egg hunt will be happening at the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park on Sunday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FRI, APRIL 14

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT

The Pepperdine Guitar Department presents a concert featuring musicians studying with world-renowned classical guitar virtuoso Christopher Parkening. A variety of works are presented in both solo and ensemble settings. At The Malibu Library from 3 to 4 p.m. in the meeting room.

THURS, APRIL 27

WINGS OVER MALIBU ANNUAL SPRING GALA FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity based in Malibu and serving children across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, will be hosting its annual gala spring fundraiser “Wings Over Malibu” the evening of Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ocean Room at Duke’s Restaurant in Malibu. Tickets are available for purchase at bit.ly/WOM23. Our online silent auction can be accessed at bit.ly/WOM23auction. Bidding commences on April 20, and final bids will be accepted until 8 p.m. on April 27. For more information, please contact The Emily Shane Foundation at info@emilyshane.org.

ONGOING

JOHNNY CASH: AT FOLSOM AND SAN QUENTIN EXHIBIT AT PEPPERDINE

The symposium “Faith, Reconciliation, and Flourishing: A Symposium on Prison Reform” is part of a Grammy Museum-sponsored exhibit on “Johnny Cash: At Folsom and San Quentin,” featuring photographs by Jim Marshall. The 23 photographs are of Cash’s legendary prison concerts in 1968 and 1969. The photographs will be on display at the Payson Library Exhibit Gallery on the Malibu campus through April 9.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION SITTING GROUP

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group meets Thursday evenings at 7:30 p.m. for a group sit and chat in Point Dume. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and recently graduated a two-year teacher training program. Everyone is welcome whether you are an experienced meditator or are a complete newbie. There are many benefits to be had both from giving yourself the gift of learning how to quiet the mind, and doing it in a group with the support of others. If you wish to attend, please email mmm@bu-dharma.com for more info.

EMBELLISHMENT WORKSHOPS

Get your creative juices flowing! In this class, you will design, paint, and embellish a variety of unique crafts. All supplies are included. Each participant will go home with a piece to share with friends and family.

Adults must accompany children under 12. Instructed by Craft Bar at Malibu Bluffs Park. (Daylight Savings) Clocks – March 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. $25 per workshop. To see more and upcoming city events visit, malibucity.org.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BROADWAY JAZZ DANCE

Enter stage right to the senior center’s new dance program. The class will consist of jazz warm-ups and stretches, followed by routines. Every dance taught will be straight from a Broadway musical. Instructed by Ann Monahan. Class is Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. No experience is necessary. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CARDIO SALSA AND STRETCH

An energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. The cooldown will include stretching to relax the body. No dance experience necessary. Instructed by Jackline Daneshrad. The program is held on Tuesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month, or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at the Malibu Senior Center. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/SeniorCenter.

SILVER FOX WALK

Staff will guide participants on a walk through a Malibu park while discussing native plants and animals. These walks are a distance of 1.5 miles with primarily gravel terrain. RSVP is required the Friday before the walk at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357. Walks are on March 21 at Malibu Bluffs, on April 18 at Legacy Park, and on May 16 at Zuma Beach Trail. All are from 9 to 10 a.m.

MAT YOGA

Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Bring your own yoga mat. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Tuesdays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 1 to 2 p.m. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register to register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

RELAX THROUGH COLORING

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMieri Fercano. $5 per class.

KNITTING

Knitting with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required. Please bring your own size 8 needles and one skein of yarn.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

