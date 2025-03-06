Esme F. Jacobson 1929-2024

Esme Frances Jacobson passed away peacefully on December 11, 2024, at 10:45 p.m. in Los Angeles at the age of 95. Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, she lived a life filled with love, kindness, and devotion to family and friends.

A dedicated mother, she is survived by her three children—Richard, Steve, and Brenda Jacobson—whom she loved deeply. She also cherished her four grandchildren, Karly, Jonathan, Katherine, and Michael, and her two great-grandchildren, Arain and Athalia. Esme worked hard to keep her family emotionally close, always fostering love and connection.

Her journey took her from South Africa to Mexico and eventually to Malibu, CA, where she lived for over two decades. She was a passionate educator, working as a speech pathology teacher, helping students find their voices.

Esme had a deep love for writing and gardening. She was especially gifted with rhymes, often crafting playful verses that delighted those around her. A warm and welcoming host, she frequently gathered friends for dinner parties, creating lasting memories with her kindness and hospitality.

While Jewish by heritage, Esme embraced a personal spirituality, guiding her life with compassion and an open heart. Her friendships were many, a testament to her warmth and generosity.

Honoring her wishes, no memorial service was held. Instead, her ashes were returned to the ocean, a place she loved.

Esme’s life was a beautiful poem—one of love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. Her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she touched.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...