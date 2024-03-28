Environmental Sustainability Director Yolanda Bundy recognized by City Council 

The LA County Fire Brigade Program, involving seven pilot communities, makes presentation

To start off the Malibu City Council meeting on Monday, Environmental Sustainability Director Yolanda Bundy was recognized for receiving an award from the Los Angeles Basin Section Supervisor of the Year Award from the California Water Environment Association.

Mayor Steve Uhring presented the award to Bundy.

Yolanda Bundy speaks on the Monday, March 25, City Council meeting, with Malibu Mayor Steve Uhring looking on, after she was recognized for her Supervisor of the Year honor by the California Water Environment Association. Photo Courtesy of City of Malibu

“I couldn’t do this without my staff and just being a part of the team,” Bundy said. “This has been a great blessing, so thank you.”

For public comment, Community Brigade Chairman and CEO Brad Woodworth and Director of Operations Keegan Gibbs provided an update on the Los Angeles County Fire Brigade Program in Malibu.

“The Community Brigade Program is a monumental change in how fire departments work with the community,” Woodworth said.

The seven pilot communities involved in the program include: Malibu West, County Line, Point Dume, Corral Canyon, Big Rock, Topanga Canyon, and Hidden Hills.

The presentation included a brief overview of the communities, engagement roles, pre-incidents, during an incident, post incident, and how it empowers our communities.

“A really interesting stat that I don’t think most people know is during Woolsey, 250,000 people were evacuated and in the first 36 hours there was 2,000 911 calls, and in that first 36 hours, there was 200 fire engines, and you may think that’s not enough, but that’s probably the best response you’ll get anywhere in the world — probably by far,” Gibbs said. “So 250,000 people evacuated, 2,000 911 calls, 200 engines, that is a stat that exposes the gap between agency and community that we’re hoping this brigade solves.”

Councilmembers shared similar remarks on the importance of the fire brigade program.

“I’m really grateful that you’re taking this and expanding this and running with it, and I would urge any resident of Malibu or any of the surrounding neighborhoods who are in an area that’s going to be served by this, to look into joining the group,” Councilmember Paul Grisanti said. “It’ll make you feel much better about what’s going on in your neighborhood when the wind starts blowing.”

Malibu resident and film producer Michel Shane attended the meeting to ask the council for their support for his film “21 Miles in Malibu.”

Shane has been at every press conference in regards to the accident that took the lives of four Pepperdine students as well as the recent White Tire memorial that occurred on Feb. 26 and the most recent City Council meeting on March 11 to continue his advocacy for not only the film but also the message behind the film, the education.

City Manager Steve McClary provided an update on the current weather conditions, road closures, and the cities projects regarding safety on PCH.

McClary also wanted to remind the community about the upcoming events such as the 24th Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Malibu Bluffs Park (24250 Pacific Coast Highway).

The event will feature Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, and special guest performances. Twenty Native American artisan vendors will have merchandise for sale including: jewelry, flutes, moccasins, beading accessories, leatherworks, pottery, dream catchers, and more. Food will be available for purchase from Bison Burger, Drizzle, Gostosas Thrill from Brazil, Rice Balls of Fire, Salt ‘N Pepper, and Tropic Truck.

McClary also reminded the community about an upcoming workshop with California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, and the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (LVMCOG). Speakers will be experts about how California is addressing the homeowner insurance crisis and how you can navigate the tools to help you get coverage for fires, floods, and earthquakes. The workshop will be on Thursday, April 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Soderlund provided an update on the traffic, the recent incidents on PCH, and an update from the incident that involved Pepperdine cross-country students who shared their experience of being harassed by a homeless individual in Malibu.

“Deputies located that suspect waiting for a bus here in Malibu and arrested that suspect, and the DA filed felony criminal threats against the suspect, so he’s currently in LA County jail with a pending court day in April,” Soderlund said.

Soderlund said the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station participated in the Baker to Vegas, an annual running tournament.

“Our team came in 19th out of 32 in our category; we ran it in 17 hours, 43 minutes and 27 seconds,” Soderlund said. “There were 258 teams overall that participated in it, and the NYPD won this.”

Soderlund said he ran 8.2 miles at a 7:22 mph pace.

For council reports, Uhring asked the city for an update on the Malibu Lumber Yard and the retail issues.

“What did we do, what did we find out, and what are we going to do to fix it,” Uhring said.

Deputy City Manager Alexis Brown presented Ordinance No. 516 to Amend Malibu Municipal Code 2.04.030 and Modify the Official Holidays of the City of Malibu. The item would adopt Juneteenth as a city holiday and instituting a Winter closure and amending the definition of holiday in Malibu Municipal Code.

Uhring asked if there was an update on the city’s recruitment and retention.

“After the Winter closure, staff was more refreshed and ready to come back more motivated and definitely more engaged in their day-to-day work,” Brown said. “Overall, what comes out of that is the residents benefit from a higher level of customer service, higher efficiency, and more engaged staff in terms of accomplishing projects, so that’s how this translates to that initiative. We are doing an overhaul in continuously look to come up with innovative ways to recruit and retain staff.”

Bundy presented an update on the Developer Fee Program for the Benefit of the Consolidated Fire Protection District of Los Angeles County. The council adopted the program.

Councilmember Marianne Riggins thanked Cayley Jenner for her service and appointed Jake Lingo to the Parks and Recreation Commission.

“I think he’s going to bring a lot of really exciting energy to the commission and to our community as it relates to Parks and Rec facilities,” Riggins said.

The short meeting ended around 8 p.m. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 8 at the Council Chambers.

Girl Scouts 71625 took a tour of City Hall on Monday, March 25. Photo courtesy City of Malibu.

