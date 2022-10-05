HomeNews
News

Encountering a mountain lion

The Malibu Times
By The Malibu Times
0
1
Austin Podrat was able to take a photo of the adult mountain lion while hiking on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Nicholas Flats. Photo Courtesy of Austin Podrat.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Austin Podrat, his daughter, her friends and their father were hiking at Nicolas Flats when they encountered a mountain lion.

“My first thought was to protect the kids, keep the group behind me and stand my ground,” Podrat said. 

Around 5 p.m., they were walking at Nicholas Flats, located at the end of Decker School Road, and while the kids were playing near Nicholas Pond, he turned around and saw an adult mountain lion five feet behind them.

“It had certainly crept up behind us while the kids were playing and likely was intrigued by the sound of young children,” Podrat said. “I walked in an intimidating manner towards the cat and after it did not run away, I then yelled at it and took a couple stronger steps towards it.”

This concerned him because the mountain lion was able to get close enough without being heard. 

“It’s common knowledge that you do not run and that you make yourself look as large and intimidating as possible,” Podrat said. “Parents and caretakers need to know how dangerous it can be when hiking in mountain lion habitat, and they need to reassess how far they can let little children be from them while hiking.”

Advertisement

Podrat said the mountain lion ran approximately 25 feet away from them, stopped, and stared before running off.

Previous articleThe Tiny Tot Olympic Games return to Malibu Bluffs Park
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: