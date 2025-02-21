Elected officials advocate for fire victims

Some LA County residents getting relief on mortage, extensions on tax deadlines

In an effort to provide wildfire victims with much-needed additional relief, state and federal elected officials are acting to address concerns about how long it could take for victims to rebuild.

On Feb. 13, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order further streamlining permitting laws to accelerate rebuilding structures after the Palisades Fire. The order expands on prior executive orders to suspend California Coastal Act and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) permitting requirements by clarifying the scope of the waivers and clarifies that local planning or permit approval is determinative of eligibility for those suspensions. A prior executive order directed the California Coastal Commission not to issue guidance or take any action that interferes with or conflicts with any of the governor’s several executive orders issued after the fires.

The Feb. 13 executive order was fashioned in close coordination with local governments and provides the full scope of flexibility those governments have requested, according to a statement issued by the governor’s office. The statement also clarified that the governor’s executive orders also expand the availability of temporary housing.

The most recent order also streamlines the rebuilding of recently constructed homes by allowing them to be rebuilt to approved specifications.

Mortgage relief measures

An executive order issued by the governor on Feb. 4 notes that he has worked with state- and federally chartered banks that have committed to providing mortgage relief for survivors in certain ZIP codes, including Malibu’s ZIP code of 90265 and Palisades’ ZIP code of 90272. The governor announced that 270 state-chartered banks and five federally chartered banks would offer mortgage relief to homeowners whose properties were damaged or destroyed, including a 90-day forbearance on mortgage payments and late fees without banks sending any reports to credit agencies. The order also provides homeowners with protections against foreclosures and evictions for at least 60 days.

The participating federally chartered banks are Bank of America, Citi, JP Morgan Chase, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo.

California has also deferred the individual tax filing deadline to Oct. 15 for Los Angeles County taxpayers. Additionally, the state also extended the sales and use tax filing deadlines for business filings until April 30, extending past the traditional Jan. 31 filing deadline.

California’s congressional delegation advocates for extending filing deadlines for FEMA and SBA relief

Congressman Brad Sherman (CA-32), who represents Malibu and the Palisades, is leading a bipartisan California congressional delegation that is urging FEMA and the Small Business Administration to extend their March 10 federal disaster assistance deadlines until the end of the year. Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA-28), who represents Altadena and Pasadena, joined as the lead co-signer in the letter.

“The March 10 deadlines for FEMA grants and SBA loans for those affected by the Los Angeles fires are outrageously short. The Palisades Fire was only recently contained, and many households are still waiting to find out from their insurance companies about what damages will be covered,” said Sherman. “It may be months before some families hear back from their insurance companies to find out if they will be in need of federal help, so I am urging FEMA and SBA to extend their application deadlines until at least Dec. 31.”

