Eastbound lanes of PCH closed half mile west of Big Rock for water main repair through Thursday Nov 17

1 – 2 eastbound lanes of PCH are closed at 20466 PCH (half mile west of Big Rock Dr) Monday afternoon through Thursday morning, Nov. 17 for LA County Waterworks District 29 emergency water main leak repair. WWD29 has activated bypass waterlines and filled all of the water storage reservoirs in the District to maintain water service to all customers during the repair. However, some customers may experience lower water pressure, and all customers are asked to reduce water use. One fire hydrant will be temporarily affected during the repair. To receive alerts visit malibucity.org.

