Duke’s Restaurant raises money for Wounded Warrior Project

Local restaurant takes pride in helping veterans and supporting the Malibu community

Duke’s Malibu, one of the city’s most popular restaurants, took part in a meaningful initiative during the week of Sept. 11 to support veterans by raising funds for the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). This fundraising campaign, which spanned across five California restaurants in the Duke’s group, not only raised significant awareness but also provided much-needed funds for veterans requiring special care and rehabilitation.

“This is an initiative we’re doing throughout our five California restaurants this week in honor of the anniversary of 9/11,” said Jimmy Chavez, the manager of Duke’s Malibu. From Sept. 9-15, the restaurant chain encouraged guests to donate to the Wounded Warrior Project online. As part of the promotion, Duke’s offered to deduct any guest’s online donation amount, up to $50, from their dining bill. Guests simply had to show their servers proof of the online donation, and the bill was adjusted accordingly.

The promotion was primarily communicated through Duke’s email blasts and social media platforms, reaching regular customers. “Other customers heard through word of mouth and our own fan base,” Chavez mentioned. The campaign saw early success, with several thousand dollars raised in the first three days alone. Friday, Sept. 13, proved particularlyfruitful, with over $2,000 in contributions. This is typically one of Duke’s busiest days, attracting both visitors and locals to its scenic oceanside location.

One of the key moments of the week occurred on that Friday when two representatives from the Wounded Warrior Project visited Duke’s to make a presentation to the employees. Chavez described the event as “inspirational,” noting that one of the presenters was a former Marine who had served three tours in Iraq and sustained injuries in combat. “It was cool to see the history of the foundation, how the funds are distributed, and hear stories from a veteran. It was very moving for the crew,” he added.

Duke’s Malibu aimed to raise $10,000 by the end of the weekend. Chavez was optimistic that by Saturday and Sunday,the restaurant would hit its goal, citing strong community support.

This marks the second consecutive year that Duke’s has partnered with the Wounded Warrior Project. The restaurant chain considered various organizations to support, and after a vote across all California locations, WWP was chosen. Founded in 2003, the Wounded Warrior Project initially provided care and comfort items to injured service members returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Over the years, the nonprofit has expanded to offer mental health counseling, long-term rehabilitative care, and advocacy for veterans. Chavez noted, “The cause resonated with all the different employees and everyone in all the California restaurants, and that’s why we chose Wounded Warriors.” Along with Duke’s Malibu, locations in La Jolla and Huntington Beach also participated in the campaign.

Employing 130 people, Duke’s Malibu is one of the largest employers in the city. Chavez emphasized the importance of hiring local workers. “Local kids have always been ideal because the commute is one of the biggest challenges to get anyone to work in Malibu,” he said, noting that many of the staff include Pepperdine University students as well asindividuals who grew up in Malibu.

Duke’s Malibu is well-known for its community involvement and charitable efforts. The restaurant just participated in the 2024 Malibu Boys & Girls Club’s annual Chili Cook-Off, raising $5,000 for the organization through the sale of its award-winning chili. Duke’s won second place in the vegan category this year with a history of success in the event, winning first place in that category in 2023 and taking first prize in the meat chili contest in 2022. “They’re one of our favorites,” Chavez said of the Malibu Boys & Girls Club.

Alongside its young staff members, Duke’s also boasts an iconic figure in the surfing world and in pop culture: Kathy Kohner-Zuckerman, known as the original “Gidget.” Zuckerman, who has served as Duke’s Ambassador of Aloha for two decades, attended the WWP presentation and praised the restaurant’s commitment to helping others. “Duke’s is always there for any situation to help out. It’s a real sense of community that wishes to help,” she commented.

