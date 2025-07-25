Driving Change: The Olympic opportunity we’re about to squander—and the lives we’ll lose While We Wait

By Michel Shane, Columnist

I was driving near Escondido Beach today when a man and two women started across PCH as if it were a country road. The man slowly sauntered in front of me like he owned the asphalt. When I honked in disbelief, his companions shot me dirty looks, as if I was the problem for not wanting to watch someone die.

Yes, California legalized jaywalking, but legal permission doesn’t stop physics or protect you from dying on America’s 25th most dangerous highway.

This is what we’ve created: people treating our deadliest roads like neighborhood streets because we’ve failed catastrophically to communicate the actual danger, while giving them false confidence through legal permission without providing physical protection.

Here’s the brutal reality that should terrify every one of us: if Malibu doesn’t integrate with LA2028 planning by year’s end, we’ll miss the most significant opportunity our community has seen in generations, not just for tourism, but for the fundamental transformation that could finally stop the killing.

The 2028 Olympics represent our last, best chance to force changes that bureaucrats have been delaying while families die. Olympic pressure cuts through the red tape and political calculations that treat our lives as expendable. When the world is watching, even Caltrans has to pretend it cares.

But we’re sleepwalking toward this deadline while they paint our death sentences in green and white.

Karen Bass already abandoned the “no car Olympics” promise, making alternatives like our Blue Highway even more desperate. If cars flood our region anyway, we need ferry systems that provide real escape routes while reducing the deadly pressure crushing PCH.

Right now — as you read this — Caltrans is painting death strips and calling them bike lanes. Real solutions exist worldwide: barriers that protect cyclists while allowing emergency access, as well as technology that saves lives. Why is this obvious to me but incomprehensible to the people supposedly protecting us?