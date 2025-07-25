Driving Change: The Olympic opportunity we’re about to squander—and the lives we’ll lose While We Wait

By Michel Shane, Columnist
I was driving near Escondido Beach today when a man and two women started across PCH as if it were a country road. The man slowly sauntered in front of me like he owned the asphalt. When I honked in disbelief, his companions shot me dirty looks, as if I was the problem for not wanting to watch someone die.
Yes, California legalized jaywalking, but legal permission doesn’t stop physics or protect you from dying on America’s 25th most dangerous highway.
This is what we’ve created: people treating our deadliest roads like neighborhood streets because we’ve failed catastrophically to communicate the actual danger, while giving them false confidence through legal permission without providing physical protection.
Here’s the brutal reality that should terrify every one of us: if Malibu doesn’t integrate with LA2028 planning by year’s end, we’ll miss the most significant opportunity our community has seen in generations, not just for tourism, but for the fundamental transformation that could finally stop the killing.
The 2028 Olympics represent our last, best chance to force changes that bureaucrats have been delaying while families die. Olympic pressure cuts through the red tape and political calculations that treat our lives as expendable. When the world is watching, even Caltrans has to pretend it cares.
But we’re sleepwalking toward this deadline while they paint our death sentences in green and white.
Karen Bass already abandoned the “no car Olympics” promise, making alternatives like our Blue Highway even more desperate. If cars flood our region anyway, we need ferry systems that provide real escape routes while reducing the deadly pressure crushing PCH.
Right now — as you read this — Caltrans is painting death strips and calling them bike lanes. Real solutions exist worldwide: barriers that protect cyclists while allowing emergency access, as well as technology that saves lives. Why is this obvious to me but incomprehensible to the people supposedly protecting us?
Because they don’t want to spend money on our lives.
Protected infrastructure, physical barriers, speed reductions — all of this exists and works everywhere else. But Caltrans ignores proven solutions while painting death traps and calling it progress. I’m unaware of anyone fighting this battle. Malibu watches as decisions are made; we beg for input, but there’s nowhere that says they have to listen. We are powerless.
That’s the most sickening part: we get to watch our murder in real time, helpless to stop it.
That man crossing PCH represents our complete moral failure. Pedestrians think legal permission and painted crosswalks protect them. Cyclists will trust painted lines that exist only to create the illusion of safety. Meanwhile, drivers like me can only honk helplessly as people treat a highway like a sidewalk, just like Malibu trying to initiate change with Caltrans.
This is what happens when we normalize mass death for so long that everyone forgets they’re in mortal danger.
The next six months aren’t about civic pride — they’re about survival. With cars flooding our region for 2028, Olympic investment becomes our only hope for alternatives. Ferry systems. Real infrastructure. Political pressure that makes our screams impossible to ignore.
But if we don’t act now, we’ll watch the most incredible opportunity of our lifetimes slip away while bureaucrats continue their deadly delays. Our Blue Highway will remain a dream while they paint more death traps.
The Olympic moment creates leverage we’ll never see again. Barcelona transformed its waterfront, becoming a model for urban renewal. London’s 2012 Olympics revolutionized East London with new transit systems that residents still use today. When global attention focuses on our transportation, our problems become impossible to hide. When world-class safety becomes the standard, we can finally demand protection instead of paint.
Yet we’re approaching this moment with the same defeated acceptance that has defined our relationship with institutional murder for decades.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. Miss this window, and we’re back to decades of delay. Miss this chance, and we’ll watch Caltrans continue painting fake protection while real solutions rot because they cost more than paint. Miss this opportunity, and more families join the empty chair club while we remain powerless witnesses to systematic slaughter.
That man crossing PCH embodies our choice: continue sleepwalking through normalized danger, or wake up and fight for transformation using technology that already exists.
The next six months will determine whether Malibu becomes a model for Olympic safety or remains a monument to communities that let opportunity die. At the same time, their people bled out on preventable death traps.
We have solutions. We have technology. We have leverage. We have the most powerful deadline we’ll ever see.
What we don’t have is time to waste on helplessness.
When painted bike lanes claim their first victim, remember this moment. When the next family’s world comes to an end, remember that we could have prevented it. When bureaucrats offer their blood-soaked excuses, remember we could have used Olympic pressure to save lives.
The choice is ours. The time is now.
I’ve told you so. The question is what you’ll do about it.