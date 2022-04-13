HomeNews
Drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
15
Photo by Samantha Bravo.

This is a drive-thru event, so staff will remove the household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste from your trunk/pickup bed. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. On Saturday April. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper parking lot at City Hall

  • Paint (water-based only)
  • Used motor oil
  • Anti-freeze
  • Automotive and household batteries
  • Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)
  • Electronics

Secure Document Shredding

This drive-thru event, so residents will not be able to wait and watch the bin be shredded. Protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by securely disposing of old records properly. Limit of 5 boxes (or 5 13-gallon bags) per household.

  • Tax forms and bank statements
  • Pay stubs
  • Checkbooks
  • Insurance policy information
  • Medical information
  • Legal files
  • Utility bills
  • Credit card statements
  • Credit card offers
  • Receipts and invoices
  • Investment records

For more information visit malibucity.org/calendar.

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo

