Drive-thru document shred and household hazardous and e-waste collection at City Hall

This is a drive-thru event, so staff will remove the household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste from your trunk/pickup bed. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip. On Saturday April. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper parking lot at City Hall

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

Secure Document Shredding

This drive-thru event, so residents will not be able to wait and watch the bin be shredded. Protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by securely disposing of old records properly. Limit of 5 boxes (or 5 13-gallon bags) per household.

Tax forms and bank statements

Pay stubs

Checkbooks

Insurance policy information

Medical information

Legal files

Utility bills

Credit card statements

Credit card offers

Receipts and invoices

Investment records

For more information visit malibucity.org/calendar.

