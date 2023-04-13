Dorothy Marian Harmony Colbert 1933-2023

Dorothy Marian Harmony Colbert, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and performer, passed away on April 4th, 2023, at the age of 90. Her life proved to be as close to a storybook adventure as one could get.

She was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, in 1933 and attended the High School of Performing Arts. After graduation, Dotty (as she was known) traveled to Florida, where she performed with the June Taylor Dancers, and then onto Las Vegas, where she shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. During that time, she dated Elvis Presley, a period she cherished throughout her life.

In 1960, Dotty relocated to Los Angeles, where she met and married the love of her life, actor Robert Colbert, known for his work on The Time Tunnel and The Young and the Restless. Together, they had two children – daughter Cami and son Clayton – and enjoyed a happy and fulfilling life.

Dotty will always be remembered for her passion for dance, her upbeat attitude, and her unwavering love for her family and friends. She was a one-of-a-kind woman who touched the lives of everyone she met, and her legacy will live on through her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Colbert (whom she remarried on April 4th, 2022), her adoring daughter Cami, her remarkable son Clayton, and her beloved grandchildren Clint, Chase, Cassidy, Chad, and Clark, as well as her brother, Richard, and her dog Coco.

A private funeral service will be held in her honor on April 18th, and her Celebration of Life will be on April 29th at 1:00 p.m. at 18820 PCH, Suite 201, Malibu. All are welcome. Dorothy will be dearly missed, as she left an indelible mark on so many.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...