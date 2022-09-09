Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting Sept. 12

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
Sept. 12:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
New Items:
- Waive Further Reading. Recommended Action: After the City Attorney has read the title, waive full reading of ordinances considered on this agenda for introduction on first reading and/or second reading and adoption.
- Approve Warrants. Recommended Action: Allow and approve warrant demand numbers 66877-67020 listed on the register from the General Fund and direct the City Manager to pay out the funds to each of the claimants listed in Warrant Register No. 710 in the amount of the warrant appearing opposite their names, for the purposes stated on the respective demands in a total amount of $700,880.93. City of Malibu payroll check number 5244-52488 and ACH deposits was issued in the amount of $262,307.17.
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Yunex LLC.
- Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant.
- Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy Hazard Tree Grant Acceptance.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 21-016 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-11 (18868 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner/Appellant, Farshid Etaat).
- Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 501.
New Business:
Advertisement
- KnoxBox Education Campaign. Recommended Action: 1) Review the recommendation by the Public Safety Commission to provide Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputies access to gated communities through the installation of emergency key systems; and 2) Provide direction to staff and, if appropriate, direct staff to add the KnoxBox Education Campaign to the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Work Plan.
- Film Permit Services Review. Recommended Action: 1) Receive report on the film permit services; and 2) Direct staff to issue a Request for Proposal for film permit services.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.