Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on March 13

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
March 13:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Presentation on Los Angeles County Fire Department’s New Zone Zero Defensible Space Requirement
Previously Discussed:
- None
New Items:
- Delegation of Staff to Execute Federal and State Documents. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 23-10 authorizing the City Manager, the Assistant City Manager and the Public Works Director to execute documents pertaining to federal and state disaster documents, including applications with the State of California Office of Emergency Services and Federal Emergency Management Agency on behalf of the City of Malibu.
- Professional Services Agreement with Ultimate Maintenance Services Inc. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Ultimate Maintenance Service Inc. for custodial services at Malibu City Hall and City parks.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 21-019 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-68 (6968 Dume Drive; Owner, Highlands Investment Group LLC; Neighbor/Appellant, John Roesler).
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 504 – Los Angeles County Fire Code.
- Updated Developer Fee Program for the Benefit of the Consolidated Fire Protection District of Los Angeles County.
Old Business:
- Malibu Community Labor Exchange Office Update. Recommended Action: Receive and file an update on Malibu Community Labor Exchange office project.
- Permanent Outdoor Seating Areas. Recommended Action: 1) Receive a presentation on the status of outdoor dining and the current application process and consideration for approval of permanent outdoor dining; and 2) Provide guidance to staff on whether to process amendments to the City’s Ordinances pertaining to the operation of restaurants.
New Business:
- None.
Council Items:
- Recommended Alternate Appointment to Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission. Recommended Action: Provide a recommendation to the Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) for appointment as the COG’s Alternate to the Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission Governing Board.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.