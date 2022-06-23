Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 27

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

June 27:

Ceremonial Presentations:

Recognition of Boys & Girls Club of Malibu 2022 Youth of the Year Candidates. Southern California Edison Wildfire Mitigation Update.

Previously Discussed:

Second Reading and Adoption of Ordinance No. 500. Recommended Action: Conduct second reading, unless waived, and adopt Ordinance No. 500, amending Chapter 10.08 (Speed Limits) of the Malibu Municipal Code to establish speed limits on City streets and finding the same exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act.

New Items:

Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.

Bonus Pay Program. Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution No. 22-31 amending the Personnel System Rules adopted in Resolution No. 15-08 and adopting a revised Bonus Pay Program to include Certified Public Accountant; Certified Public Finance Officer; and Society for Human Resources Management Senior Certified Professional designations. Amend Section 15.2, Subsection A, Civil Engineer position classification, to include Assistant Civil Engineer, Associate Civil Engineer, and Senior Civil Engineer positions. Modify Section 15.2, Subsection A, to allow exempt employees to be eligible for Bonus Pay for certain licenses or certifications at the discretion of the City Manager.

Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 (Carbon Beach Utility Undergrounding) – Levy of Special Tax for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.

Professional Services Agreement with The People Concern. ​​Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with The People Concern to provide outreach, emergency and interim housing options, and housing navigation services for homeless individuals and families in the Malibu community for the period of July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024 in an amount not to exceed $770,000.

Annual Progress Report Regarding the Implementation of the City’s Housing Element. Recommended Action: Approve the 2021 Housing Element Annual Progress Report.

Amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with School District Separation Consultants. Recommended Action: 1) Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 6 to the Professional Services Agreement with Kirk-Carter and Associates; and 2) Authorize the Mayor to execute Amendment No. 6 to the Professional Services Agreement with STLR Corp, dba Ryland School Business Consulting.

Professional Services Agreement with California Strategies & Advocacy, LLC. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with California Strategies and Advocacy, LLC in an amount not to exceed $150,000 per year.

Ordinances and Public Hearings: an assessment of the maintenance, repair, and improvements works, systems and facilities in the following assessments.

Assessment District 98-1 (Big Rock Mesa) Assessment District 98-2 (Calle Del Barco) Assessment District 98-3 (Malibu Road) Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Wastewater Service Charges. Recommended Action: 1) Conduct the Public Hearing to receive public testimony and consider all protest concerning the adoption of the Engineer’s Report regarding the levy of wastewater services fees through property taxes; and 2) Unless there are protests from majority of the affected property owners, adopt Resolution No. 22-30 approving the Engineer’s Report and collection of wastewater services charges on the county tax roll for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Malibu Middle and High School Specific Plan. An application to redevelop and modernize the existing Malibu Middle and High School campus and former Juan Cabrillo Elementary School campus. Recommended Action: Continue this item to the July 11, 2022 City Council meeting.

Council Items:

Council Appointment to the Homelessness Task Force. Recommended Action: Councilmember Farrer may make a new appointment to the Homelessness Task Force.

Reconsideration of May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring) (Continued from June 13, 2022). Recommended Action: At the request of Councilmember Uhring, approve recommendation to reconsider the Council action of May 23, 2022, regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, and return the item to the next regularly scheduled Council meeting.

Program to Protect School Students from Gun Violence (Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein). At the request of Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein: 1) Direct staff to research consultants with expertise and experience in the area of developing programs to protect school students from gun violence; and 2) Bring back a recommendation to City Council of a consultant with such expertise and experience, with the objective of developing a plan that can be implemented, at least on a temporary basis, prior to the commencement of the 2022-2023 school year, and a more permanent plan that can be implemented over the following year, to enhance the safety of our public school students.

School Safety (Mayor Grisanti and Councilmember Farrer). Recommended Action: At the request of Mayor Grisanti and Councilmember Farrer, direct staff to issue a Request for Proposals for a pilot program to provide school security services at Malibu’s four public schools (Malibu High School, Malibu Middle School, Malibu Elementary School, and Webster Elementary School).

