Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on June 12

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
June 12:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Presentation of 2023 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award
- Recognition of Public Safety Responders
New Items:
- Community Facilities District No. 2006-1 (Carbon Beach Utility Undergrounding) – Levy of Special Tax for Fiscal Year 2023-2024
- Professional Services Agreement with Yunex, LLC
- Community Development Block Grant Program for July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Landscape Development Inc. for Landscape Maintenance Services
- Amendments to the Professional Services Agreements for School District Separation
- Investment Report for the Month Ending April 30, 2023
- Mayors’MonarchPledge
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Wastewater Service Charges
Old Business:
- Review of the Hybrid Meeting Pilot Program and Commission Meeting Transition Plan
- Update Regarding Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 16-006 (Sea View Hotel Project)
New Business:
- Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 (Continued from May 22, 2023)
- Processing Fee Requests per Assembly Bill 2160
Council Items:
- 2023-2024 Harry Barovsky Memorial Youth Commission Appointments
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.