Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on July 11

July 11:
Ceremonial Presentations:
- Update on Homeless Outreach Services and Accomplishments
Previously Discussed:
- Coastal Development Permit No. 14-073, Variance Nos. 18-002, 18-003, 18-004, 18-008, 18-009, and Minor Modification No. 18-001 – An application for a new single-family residence and associated development.
- Coastal Development Permit No. 14-072, Lot Merger No. 17-007, Lot Line Adjustment No. 14-004, Variance Nos. 17-050, 17-051, 18-001, 18-005, 18-006, and 18-015 – An application for a new single-family residence, associated development, lot merger, and lot line adjustment
New Items:
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. Recommended Action: Consider a motion to reaffirm Resolution No. 22-25, re-authorizing remote teleconferencing/virtual meetings pursuant to AB 361.
- Marie Canyon Green Streets Improvements Project. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor the execute a construction contract with J and H Engineering General Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $254,001 for the Marie Canyon Green Streets Improvements Project, Specification No. 2073; and 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to approve potential change orders up to 15% of the contract.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
None.
Old Business:
- Potential Transaction and Use Tax Measure. Recommended Action: 1) Receive report on potential Transaction and Use Tax; 2) Direct staff to bring back resolutions to submit the question to the voters, setting priorities for arguments and rebuttals; 3) Direct the City Attorney to prepare an impartial analysis; and 4) Consider directing staff to hire a consultant to educate Malibu residents regarding the potential ballot question.
New Business:
None.
Council Items:
- Council Appointment to the Homelessness Task Force. Recommended Action: Councilmember Farrer may make a new appointment to the Homelessness Task Force.
- Amendment to May 23, 2022, Council action regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23 (Councilmember Uhring and Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein) (Continued from June 27, 2022). Recommended Action: At the request of Councilmember Uhring and Mayor Pro Tem Silverstein, approve amending the Council action of May 23, 2022, regarding Malibu Library Set Aside Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-23, to rescind approval of the $500,000 endowment for the Los Angeles County Library Foundation.
- Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2022 League of California Cities Annual Conference. Recommended Action: Designate the City’s voting delegate and alternate voting delegate(s) for the League of California Cities 2022 Annual Conference scheduled for September 7-9, 2022, in Long Beach.