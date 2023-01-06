Discussion on Next Weeks City Council meeting on January 9

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
January 9:
- Termination of the State of a Local Emergency.
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Encinal Canyon Road Drainage Repair Project.
- Acceptance of Malibu Bluffs Park Shade Structure Project.
Old Business:
- Hosted Short-Term Rental Ordinance Discussion.
- Consideration of Hybrid Meetings or the Resumption of In-Person Meetings.
New Business:
- Sheriff’s Malibu Substation Ad Hoc Committee.
Council Items:
- City Council Appointments to City Commissions and Committees.
- City Council Subcommittees, Ad Hoc Committees and Outside Agency Appointments.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.