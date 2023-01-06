HomeNews
Discussion on Next Weeks City Council meeting on January 9

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:

January 9:

  1. Termination of the State of a Local Emergency. 
  2. Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361. 
  3. Encinal Canyon Road Drainage Repair Project. 
  4. Acceptance of Malibu Bluffs Park Shade Structure Project. 

Old Business: 

  1. Hosted Short-Term Rental Ordinance Discussion.
  2. Consideration of Hybrid Meetings or the Resumption of In-Person Meetings.

New Business:

  1. Sheriff’s Malibu Substation Ad Hoc Committee. 

Council Items:

  1. City Council Appointments to City Commissions and Committees.
  2. City Council Subcommittees, Ad Hoc Committees and Outside Agency Appointments.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

