Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Dec. 12

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
December 12:
- Presentation to Outgoing Councilmembers
- Remarks by Outgoing Councilmembers
- Adjournment of 16th City Council
- Reconvene 17th City Council
- Administration of Oath Office to Newly Elected Councilmembers
- Election of Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
- Administration of Oath of Office to Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
- Remarks by Newly Elected Councilmembers
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 503U – California Building Standards Code.
- Adoption of Ordinance No. 506 – Update to Permitting Process for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.
New Items:
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Stoel Rives LLP.
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Appeal No. 21-016 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-11 (18868 Pacific Coast Highway; Owner/Appellant, Farshid Etaat).
- Planning Department Performance Metrics.
- Nov. 8, General Municipal Election Results.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.