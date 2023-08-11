Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Aug 14

Ceremonial/Presentations:

Presentation of 2023 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award Presentation on Coyote Response Plans

New Items:

Investment Report for the Month Ending June 30, 2023

Amendment to Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly. Recommended Action: Approve the recommendation from the Malibu Arts Commission to accept Amendment No. 1 to the Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly to display her artwork Saving Malibu through August 25, 2023.

Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Civic Solutions.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

Appeal No. 23-001 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-02 (3620 Noranda Lane; Owner: 3620 Noranda Lane, LLC).

New Business:

A. Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program Update. Recommended Action: Receive and file an update on the Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program.

B. Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Malibu Foundation for Youth and Families, DBA Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to waive facility use fees and staffing costs for the Chili Cook-Off event at the Ioki Property.

C. Malibu Farmers Market Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Cornucopia Foundation to waive the facility use and permit fees for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park.

Council items: Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference.

