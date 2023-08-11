Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Aug 14

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of 2023 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award
- Presentation on Coyote Response Plans
New Items:
- Investment Report for the Month Ending June 30, 2023
- Amendment to Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly. Recommended Action: Approve the recommendation from the Malibu Arts Commission to accept Amendment No. 1 to the Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly to display her artwork Saving Malibu through August 25, 2023.
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Civic Solutions.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 23-001 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-02 (3620 Noranda Lane; Owner: 3620 Noranda Lane, LLC).
New Business:
A. Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program Update. Recommended Action: Receive and file an update on the Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program.
B. Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Malibu Foundation for Youth and Families, DBA Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to waive facility use fees and staffing costs for the Chili Cook-Off event at the Ioki Property.
C. Malibu Farmers Market Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Cornucopia Foundation to waive the facility use and permit fees for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park.
Council items: Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.