Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Aug 14

By
Samantha Bravo
Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation of 2023 Jake Kuredjian Citizenship Award
  2. Presentation on Coyote Response Plans

New Items: 

  • Investment Report for the Month Ending June 30, 2023
  • Amendment to Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly. Recommended Action: Approve the recommendation from the Malibu Arts Commission to accept Amendment No. 1 to the Art Loan Agreement with Artist Anna Kelly to display her artwork Saving Malibu through August 25, 2023.
  • Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Civic Solutions.

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • Appeal No. 23-001 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-02 (3620 Noranda Lane; Owner: 3620 Noranda Lane, LLC).

New Business:

A. Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program Update. Recommended Action: Receive and file an update on the Woolsey Fire Fee Waiver Program.

B. Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Event Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Malibu Foundation for Youth and Families, DBA Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to waive facility use fees and staffing costs for the Chili Cook-Off event at the Ioki Property.

C. Malibu Farmers Market Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Cornucopia Foundation to waive the facility use and permit fees for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park.

Council items: Designation of Voting Delegate and Alternate Voting Delegate(s) for the 2023 League of California Cities Annual Conference.

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.