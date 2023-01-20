Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting Jan 23

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council:
January 23:
New Items:
- Approve Warrants. Recommended Action: Allow and approve warrant demand numbers 68031-68114 listed on the register from the General Fund and direct the City Manager to pay out the funds to each of the claimants listed in Warrant Register No. 717 in the amount of the warrant appearing opposite their names, for the purposes stated on the respective demands in a total amount of $461,838.12. City of Malibu payroll check number 53045306 and ACH deposits were issued in the amount of $247,669.60.
- Findings to Hold Virtual City Council, Commission, Committee, Board and Other City Bodies, Meetings Under AB 361.
- Acceptance of Broad Beach Road Biofiltration Repair Project. Recommended Action: 1) Accept the work performed by JTEC Corporation, Inc. for the Broad Beach Road Biofiltration Repair Project, Specification No. 2091 as complete; and 2) Authorize the Public Works Director to submit for recordation a Notice of Completion.
- Professional Services Agreement with 4Leaf, Inc. for Expedited Woolsey Fire Consulting Services. Recommended Action: Authorize the Mayor to execute a two-year professional services agreement with 4Leaf, Inc. for contract planning services in an amount not to exceed $600,000.
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Appeal No. 21-011 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 21-53 (23325 Malibu Colony Drive; Owner, Axel 23324, LLC; Appellant, Judith Israel).
- Approval of Use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for Fiscal Year 2023-2034
New Business:
- Malibu Farmers Market Fee Waiver. Recommended Action: Consider whether to approve the request from the Cornucopia Foundation to waive the facility use and permit fees for the Malibu Farmers Market at Legacy Park.
Council Items:
- Proposed Elimination of the Fee for an Appeal to the City Council from a Decision of the Planning Commission that Would be Appealable Directly to the California Coastal Commission if There Were a Fee for an Appeal to the City Council (Mayor Silverstein and Councilmember Stewart) (Continued from January 9, 2023)
- City Council Library Subcommittee Appointments. Recommended Action: Affirm or modify appointments to the Library Subcommittee.
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.