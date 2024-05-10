Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | May 13

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of City Tile to Susan Dueñas for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu.
New Items:
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Performance Consultants, Inc.
- Professional Services Agreement with Lance, Soll & Lunghard, LLP
- Initiative 21-0042A1 Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act (OPPOSE)
- Investment Report for the Month Ending March 31, 2024
- Professional Services Agreement with Governmental Financial Services
- Amendment to Professional Services Agreement with SDI Presence
Ordinances and Public Hearings:
- Appeal No. 23-004 – Appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 23-24 (22959 Pacific Coast Highway; Appellant: Malibu Township Council; Applicant: Burdge and Associates Architects, Inc.; Property Owner: Surfrider Plaza, LLC) (Continued from the March 25, 2024 meeting)
- Amendments to Chapter 12.02 (Wireless Facilities in Public Right-of-Way) and Chapter 17.46 (Wireless Telecommunications Antennas and Facilities) of the Malibu Municipal Code, and Sections 2.2 and 3.16, Chapter 13 and Appendix 1 (Table B Permitted Uses) of the Local Coastal Program Local Implementation Plan to modify regulations, procedures, and application requirements for the installation of wireless communications facilities
Old Business:
- Zuma Foundation Inc. Road Race Agreement.
New Business:
- Malibu Arts Association Art Show Event Series Fee Waiver
Council Items:
- None.
