Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Dec. 11

Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Proclamation Declaring December 13, 2023 Dick Van Dyke Day
- Presentation of City Tile to Jeff Jennings for his service on the Planning Commission
Previously Discussed:
- None.
Consent Calendar:
- Waive Further Reading
- Approve Warrants
- Investment Report for the Month Ending October 31, 2023
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Code Amendment to Extend Deadlines for Nonconforming In-kind Disaster Rebuild Projects
- An amendment to Title 17 (Zoning) of the Malibu Municipal Code (MMC) and the Local Coastal Program to Update Regulations Related to Accessory Dwelling Units (Continued from November 27, 2023)
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- Strategic Plan Project Update
- Reorganization of City Council Agenda Format for Regular City Council Meetings
- Road Race Agreement
Council Items:
- None.
