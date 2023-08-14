Disaster Preparedness Survey

The City of Malibu asks community members to assist local officials better plan for disasters and mitigate impacts by participating in a short survey. The Disaster Preparedness Risk Survey is being administered by MLC and Associates on behalf of Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments, which includes the cities of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, as part of a recurring five-year Hazard Mitigation Planning process. To take the survery visit malibucuty.org/civicalerts. Survey will be available through the end of August 2023. The data gathered will help staff better plan for disasters as well as provide steps community members can take to mitigate risk and reduce the risk of loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...