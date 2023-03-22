HomeNewsBreaking News
Dick Van Dyke involved in solo car accident

Actor, entertainer, and comedian Dick Van Dyke guest starred in the recent "The Masked Singer" show on Fox. Screenshot from "The Masked Singer."

Well wishes are pouring in for veteran entertainer Dick Van Dyke who suffered minor injuries in a solo car accident in Malibu on March 15.

The 97-year-old actor was reportedly driving solo on a rain-soaked street near his Malibu home. Police say the star told them his car slid on the wet pavement and he lost control of his vehicle crashing into a gate.

Reports say the iconic star of “Mary Poppins” was treated by paramedics for a bloody nose and checked for concussion. No drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The nonagenarian continues to be active. In 2021 the legendary entertainer appeared in Washington, D.C. where he received a Kennedy Center Honor for his decades at the top of the entertainment world.

Last month on a fun lark, Van Dyke shocked audiences appearing as the oldest contestant on the Fox show “The Masked Singer.”

