Dick Van Dyke involved in solo car accident

Well wishes are pouring in for veteran entertainer Dick Van Dyke who suffered minor injuries in a solo car accident in Malibu on March 15.

The 97-year-old actor was reportedly driving solo on a rain-soaked street near his Malibu home. Police say the star told them his car slid on the wet pavement and he lost control of his vehicle crashing into a gate.

Reports say the iconic star of “Mary Poppins” was treated by paramedics for a bloody nose and checked for concussion. No drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The nonagenarian continues to be active. In 2021 the legendary entertainer appeared in Washington, D.C. where he received a Kennedy Center Honor for his decades at the top of the entertainment world.

Last month on a fun lark, Van Dyke shocked audiences appearing as the oldest contestant on the Fox show “The Masked Singer.”

