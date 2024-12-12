Dick Van Dyke about to celebrate his 99th birthday

Beloved entertainer and Malibu resident celebrates in style

About to celebrate his 99th birthday on Dec. 13, Dick Van Dyke is proving that age is no barrier to creativity and joy. The beloved entertainer who continues to surprise audiences with unexpected appearances on television shows, even earning a Daytime Emmy Award this year for his dramatic turn on “Days of Our Lives,” is the subject of a new video with music by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Martin, the band’s frontman, and Van Dyke, both Malibu residents, have known each other for a few years and may have a connection through the Malibu Playhouse that Martin bought in 2018. He and the video’s director, Spike Jonze, wanted to cast Van Dyke as the star of the video for the wistful song “All My Love.” The two performers sing playfully in the video filmed in October in Van Dyke’s backyard. The nearly century-old entertainer looks lithe and spry as he dances barefoot in a dapper suit and tie in the heartwarming video.

The video on YouTube is racking up millions of views. Interspersed in between the music, the comedian/actor/dancer looks over family photos from throughout the decades and photos and memorabilia from his nearly eight-decade career in show business. The multiple Emmy Award winner then peacefully muses about life and even death saying he’s not afraid of it. “I’m going to be alright,” the nonagenarian promises.

There are plenty of nostalgic clips in the director’s cut of “All My Love” showing Van Dyke’s amazing dance moves from his iconic roles in “Mary Poppins,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” and his television classic “The Dick Van Dyke Show” partnering with his co-star Mary Tyler Moore. Van Dyke’s real wife, Arlene, is shown dancing with her husband in their magically light-strewn backyard, an activity the couple says they try to do every day.

The highlight of the video and its emotional heart shows Van Dyke’s love for his family when his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all show up to greet their patriarch and shower him with love and affection. Van Dyke radiates joy with his big family gathered around all singing the new Coldplay tune with Martin playing piano and singing in the background. Martin said of the shoot, “It’s a big deal for me.” His affection for Van Dyke is palpably clear. He even recently claimed he’s watched “Mary Poppins” hundreds if not thousands of times.

Of course, the beloved funny man ends the video with a playful mime of being swept away by a bouquet of balloons he’s carrying, perhaps a nod to his famous tumbling over an ottoman in the opening sequence of his eponymous TV show. It seems his mission is to uplift people and make them smile.

Van Dyke’s generational appeal is apparent when reading the hundreds of comments left on the video’s YouTube page. The world may be full of precarious times and adversities for many, but Van Dyke’s winning and warm personality brings a unique vibrancy that resonates with fans of all ages that he’s earned through his lengthy career. Tributes to the beloved entertainer are pouring in on the site thanking Van Dyke for his many years of entertainment, laughter, graceful physical comedy and heartfelt performances. At 99, the charming showman remains a symbol of optimism and versatility in entertainment.

Reflecting on his career, Van Dyke has often attributed his longevity to his love for music, dance, and laughter. In recent interviews, he emphasized the importance of staying active and maintaining a positive outlook. Van Dyke’s enduring legacy in entertainment reaching audiences across from Broadway, to films, and television, and always with infectious energy, was honored this year by the Malibu community. In June, the Malibu High School Theater was renamed the Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater in thanks and tribute to the couple and their years of philanthropy to the community and to the arts. The Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Endowment for the Arts was also created to continue the couple’s mentoring and encouragement of young performers in an effort to foster new talent.

As he enters his 100th year, Van Dyke’s contributions to culture and community remain as impactful as ever. And with a desire to surprise and delight, Van Dyke could return with more entertaining appearances or poignant collaborations fulfilling his philosophy “just keep moving.”￼

The remarkable video can be seen at m.youtube.com/watch?v=o4OlL0OpbW8

