HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking NewsNews Briefs

Daytime work continues on Trancas Creek bridge replacement project

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
18
Road work sign. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Work on the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Replacement Project continues with daytime pile driving weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The work is expected to be more noisy than usual, although within the limits specified in the project. There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on PCH between Guernsey Avenue and Trancas Canyon Road. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution, and watch for vehicles, equipment staging, workers, dust, lights, signs in the road and shoulder, and unplanned temporary lane and shoulder closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 MPH, with signs posted, in the construction zone. Under California law, speeding fines are doubled in construction zones. Sign up for traffic alerts via text or email on the website(scroll to “Alert Center”). Updates and information about the project, work activities and lane closures are posted on the website

Previous articleWater Main Leak near Big Rock Drive
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: