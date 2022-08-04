Daytime work continues on Trancas Creek bridge replacement project

Work on the Caltrans Trancas Bridge Replacement Project continues with daytime pile driving weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The work is expected to be more noisy than usual, although within the limits specified in the project. There will be intermittent lane and shoulder closures on PCH between Guernsey Avenue and Trancas Canyon Road. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists should proceed with caution, and watch for vehicles, equipment staging, workers, dust, lights, signs in the road and shoulder, and unplanned temporary lane and shoulder closures. The speed limit is reduced to 30 MPH, with signs posted, in the construction zone. Under California law, speeding fines are doubled in construction zones. Sign up for traffic alerts via text or email on the website(scroll to “Alert Center”). Updates and information about the project, work activities and lane closures are posted on the website.

