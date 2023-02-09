David Lawrence Gray 1939-2022

On Monday, December 19, 2022, the world lost a true iconoclast and artist, David Lawrence Gray, FAIA. David was born in Seattle, WA., where he attended school through his BA in Architecture at the UW. David proudly served seven years in the USMC Reserves. He received his Master’s Degree in Architecture from UC Berkeley and commenced his 60+ year orbit as a diverse, prolific, and inspired architect.

David began his career in Seattle. In the early 70s, he moved to Los Angeles, where he started his many decades-long teaching careers at USC. He opened his LA firm and vowed never to retire. His art was his passion.

David designed projects in several western states in which thousands of people have lived, worked, played, and prayed. His highest concentration of work encompasses the LA area, specifically DTLA (historical restoration) and Malibu (residential).

David is survived by his wife of 47 years, Karen, daughter Berkeley (Scott), siblings Miriam, Janet (Brad), and Larry (Lori), and grandchildren Elliott and Amelia.

David’s true gifts were in his vast reach amongst a myriad of people and his ability to connect with each of us uniquely. He is remembered with love, respect, and admiration by so many. Raise a glass of bourbon tonight. Semper Fi.

