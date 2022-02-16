Dancing under the stars

Father-Daughter Valentine’s Dance returns to Malibu Presbyterian Church

Embellished dresses reflected throughout the night for the 25th Annual Father Daughter Valentine’s Dance on Saturday, Feb. 12. Sponsored by Malibu Presbyterian Church, the longtime traditional celebration was well-attended with over 360 guests.

The night was filled with activities, a banquet of delicious sweets, and, of course, a dance floor. This year’s theme was “Under the stars.”

Father Daughter Dance 2022. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT

Fathers and daughters were welcomed to the event with a sticker heart representing each year they have attended. They proceeded to enjoy a catered dinner, music and dancing under a lighted tent, in addition to face painting, a photo booth, hair braiding, crafts, games, endless popcorn, cotton candy, and a dance-off contest in front of the 23 foot LED wall in the main sanctuary.

“Truly, a night to make memories that will last a lifetime,” Executive Assistant to the Lead Pastor Wendi Pattillo said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Due to the uncertainty of COVID last year, staff was forced to think outside the box and take the event virtual.”

Pattillo said a dance mix was created for that event, along with a list of suggested dining and entertainment activities dads could take their daughters to for the special night.

“This year, it was decided to go forward with hosting the event onsite with proper precautions,” Pattillo said. “Guests were asked not to attend if they were not feeling well, and masks were provided to those who forgot to bring one.”

The last song of the evening was the Bob Carlisle song “Butterfly Kisses.” As dad and daughters snuggled and swayed on the dance floor, a few bystanders were seen wiping their eyes at the sweetness of the moment.

Father Daughter Dance 2022. Photos by Devon Meyers/TMT

Pattillo said they had many grateful dads and daughters who expressed their appreciation for continuing this tradition as the evening came to a close.

“Of course, everyone was invited to come back to next year’s Father-Daughter Valentine Dance, but also to the upcoming Night of Worship on Good Friday on Apr. 15 and Easter Services on Sunday, Apr. 17,” Pattillo said. “The staff at Malibu Pacific Church is already making notes for how to make it even more spectacular next year.”

