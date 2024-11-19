Cultivating and celebrating gratitude through art, song, and service

Shemesh Farms collaborates with Hand in Hand and Creative Steps Day Programs to help citizens contribute

“I think it is so important for those with special needs to participate in community service efforts that help others and gives back, instead of the special needs individuals always being on the receiving end of donations and charitable efforts.” said Emily Szilagyi, a co-founder of Hand in Hand, a local inclusivity program that creates social connections for special needs persons, and co-founder of the Aurelia Foundation Creative Steps Adult Program for special needs residents.

“Partnering with Shemesh Farms makes this gathering particularly meaningful,” she said.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Shemesh Farms and Hand in Hand came together to create colorful and inspirational flags and assembled “car carry bags” with supplies for someone who may be experiencing homelessness. Photos by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Shemish Farms is a small herb farm located on the Malibu Methodist Church campus in western Malibu. Built on a foundation of inclusivity, sustainability and interconnection, the organization offers employment, programming, and community to adults with diverse abilities.

With bright, delighted smiles and a host of cheerful “hellos!” a group of special needs residents, their caretakers andfamilies, joined by a host of enthused and inspired Pepperdine ambassadors, entered the Shemesh Farms center on Nov. 10. The organization’s welcoming and embracing space boasts a wall bearing a gorgeous mural depicting a tree with beautiful budding flowers. The mural is inscribed with a beautiful message, “Cultivating gratitude,” an endeavor those gathered celebrated cheerfully.

Attendees enjoyed convivial camaraderie as they created colorful and inspirational Tibetan prayer flags inscribed with messages such as “Grateful for deep empathy!” “Beauty. Quiet. Peaceful,” “You are pure joy!” and “Your presence is important!” Members of the gathering displayed their creativity and optimism, delighted to design the flags that will be displayed at Malibu Methodist’s annual Thanksgiving luncheon.

“This will be the 28th annual Thanksgiving lunch at the church,” Szilagyi shared.

“When one puts gratitude into action to give and care and to offer friendship for someone else, it is a great thing!” remarked Janet Ettenger, co-founder of the Hand in Hand program and co-founder of Malibu Methodist Church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner benefitting Malibu Labor Exchange families. “This is such a perfect time to join withdifferent community groups to create joy and generosity.”

Then, Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin took out his guitar and began playing songs of unity and love.

Rabbi Cantor Marcelo Gindlin took out his guitar and began playing songs of unity and love. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

“This little light of mine, I’m going to let it shine!” Gindlin and the group sang.

Mesmerized by music’s magic, those with diverse abilities, some of whom are non-verbal, palpably became joyfully enthused as they swayed in synchronicity with the musical rhythms. “Love! Love! Love! All you need is love!” Gindlin and a happy group sang.

“Music with Marcello is the best!” Szilagyi observed, “When he starts to sing, the participants are very joyful.”

Attendee Dylan Apple, wheelchair-bound and nonverbal, flashed a wonderful smile as the music continued.

“Dylan attended Malibu Methodist preschool 25 years ago,” said Jeff Apple, Dylan’s father, smiling as he watched his son enjoy the music’s tempo.

Car carry bags help anyone to help the unhoused

Before arriving at the gathering, participants were asked to purchase supplies from Shemesh Farms’ Amazon wish list so they could assemble “car carry bags.”

“The car carry bags provide a way for everyone to have something on hand for our unroofed citizens,” explained Nicky Pitman, director of Shemesh Farms, which is part of the Shalom Institute, which describes itself as a “Jewish Community Center for experiential education, community engagement and accessibility.”

“We offer the bags to those who are on the street and don’t have the cash to purchase socks, rain ponchos, food, and water bottles,” Pitman explained.

“Dylan went to preschool at Malibu Methodist 25 years ago,” Jeff Apple said. “The Thanksgiving dinner at the church is a wonderful mission as is the effort to assemble car carry bags — everybody needs to be aware of the homelessness issue and it is important for people with special needs to be given an opportunity to help — it shows that all are included and no one is excluded.”

Smiling broadly as she surveyed the happy gathering, Ettenger remarked, “This is such a perfect time to join with different community groups.”

Volunteers felt their efforts were impactful, noting that the group had created more than a hundred car carry bags.

“This was a fulfilling and thankful afternoon!” Volunteer Sarah Sigel declared.

Agreeing wholeheartedly, Melody Dorn said. “It’s a great joy and a pleasure to volunteer.”

As the gathering came to an end, Gindlin paused to reflect, saying, “No matter what one is given, he or she can give back.”

