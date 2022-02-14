Creating awareness with CrimeMapping

Developed by CentralSquare Technologies, software extracts data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff

In efforts to inform the community of crime activity in their neighborhoods, The City of Malibu has recommended a software that can provide the public with better-informed crime through a citizenry website called CrimeMapping.com.

Developed by CentralSquare Technologies, the crime-mapping software extracts data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and utilizes an advanced mapping engine that helps provide a high level of functionally as well as flexibility.

“Everyone needs to make their own risk assessments when planning safety and security measures for their family and property,” Mayor Paul Grisanti said in the news release. “Community crime maps and incident reports are useful tools that can help increase situational awareness within neighborhoods and could prompt community members to take extra precautions to reduce their vulnerability to crime.”

The software is dedicated to assisting police departments in reducing crime with its innovative and accelerating abilities by detecting.

“Creating more self-reliance among community members is a great benefit to community-oriented policing efforts everywhere and has been proven effective in combating crime,” according to the website.

The types of crimes shown on the map include homicide, robbery, assault, burglary, theft, motor vehicle theft, fraud, vehicle break-ins and theft, arson, DUI, drug and alcohol violations, disorderly conduct, vandalism, and weapons violations.

The maps show the general locations of crimes but not specific street addresses. The crime data is posted automatically without context, so the maps show confirmed crimes as well as unconfirmed reports of crimes.

The City’s Public Safety Commission and Public Safety Manager receives regular activity reports from the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department, and Lifeguards and can be seen on the City of Malibu Public Safety webpage.

The Malibu Public Safety Commission recommended to the City Council to pursue a crime mapping tool to help community members stay informed about crime and public safety in their neighborhoods.

For more information on CrimeMapping software, visit malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.

