The Malibu Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Malibu United Methodist Church. Donna Gilbert gave non-certificated CPR instruction, and the chapter presented the 2022 community service award to Karen Smith of the Malibu Creek Docents.

Photos courtesy Ann DeMartini/Malibu NSDAR.

Photos courtesy Ann DeMartini/ Malibu NSDAR.

