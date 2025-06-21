Court ruling a victory for Calabasas in landfill fire debris dispute

In a long-awaited decision, the Los Angeles County Superior Court has ruled in favor of the City of Calabasas, granting the city the right to test fire debris deposited at the Calabasas Landfill. The ruling, issued on June 13, marks a major step forward in the city’s effort to ensure the safety of its residents and environment following the disposal of debris from recent wildfires.

The court’s decision allows the City of Calabasas to collect and test soil samples from within the landfill — specifically debris originating from the Palisades and Eaton burn areas — to determine whether hazardous materials are present. The City had previously offered to fund and carry out the testing at its own expense and without interfering with landfill operations, but those efforts were blocked by Los Angeles County officials.

“It has become very clear that the County has no confidence in its formal position that the debris contains no toxic substances,” said Calabasas Mayor pro Tem James R. Bozajian. “This ruling is a necessary and overdue victory for transparency and public health.”

The Calabasas City Attorney issued the following statement:

“In the afternoon on June 13, the Court made a final ruling allowing the City of Calabasas to conduct soils testing of fire debris deposited at the Calabasas Landfill. In other words, the Court has authorized soil samples within the landfill that came from the Palisades and Eaton burn areas to be collected and tested for hazardous materials. Presently, the parties are in active settlement negotiations, so the court has not ordered soils testing for 20 days.”

With a 20-day window before testing begins, both sides remain engaged in settlement negotiations. Still, the court’s ruling represents a critical affirmation of the City’s right to pursue environmental oversight and protect its community.

