Councilmembers Riggins and Stewart appointed to Ad Hoc Committee in special City Council meeting

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
During the City Council Special meeting on Wed, Dec. 28, the council appointed Councilmembers Marianne Riggins and Doug Stewart to the Edge Properties Ad Hoc Committee and report back to the council. City Manager Steve McClary was also directed to pursue any potential funding sources to support the options explored by the Edge Properties Ad Hoc Committee. 

Potential Sale of Properties Known as Sweetwater Mesa – Carbon Canyon Connector, Latigo Canyon – Pacific Coast Highway Connector, and Latigo – Solstice Canyons Connector Commonly Referred to as the Edge Properties.

To view the agenda visit, malibucity.org/agendacenter.

