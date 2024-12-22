Conservation Corps assist firefighters during Franklin blaze

Crew deployed at Zuma Beach to maintain base camp, and make sure firefighters have resources

If you’ve noticed tents popping up on Zuma Beach, they are part of the California Conservation Corps (CCC) operation. The CCC is currently providing essential support to firefighters battling the Franklin Fire.

A crew led by Angel Rodarte Jr. has been deployed to establish and maintain a base camp facility, ensuring that firefighters have the necessary resources to combat the blaze. The CCC crew will remain at the site for the duration of the fire, typically 14-21 days.

Conservation Corps/1 Crew Supervisor Bill Nolan was at Zuma Beach with his crew 4 Los Padres from San Luis Obispo, helping the first responders.

“Our role is to support them,” he said. “We’ll help serve food, hand out lunches, take care of all the facilities needs; [if] they need ice coolers, drinks — we’re supporting the camp so the camp can support the firefighters.”

The crew set up their tents on Wednesday afternoon last week, just before the press conference that evening.

“We got here about 2 p.m. today, typically we plan about two weeks, but it’s all depending on the fire conditions and how long they’re going to have people out here, but it’s hard to say,” Nolan said.

The CCC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth development, offers young Californians valuable opportunities for education, training, and career development. By partnering with the CCCF, communities can benefit from a well-trained workforce and contribute to vital environmental projects.

The CCC’s work crews are trained to respond to various emergency situations, including wildfires, floods, and earthquakes. Their contributions to firefighting efforts are invaluable, as they help to protect communities and preserve natural resources.

