Congrats to junior Thomas Drummond who received 2 gold keys, 2 silver keys, 1 Honorable Mention at this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

He submitted digital designs he created in Ms. Bowman-Smith’s Class. More than 260,000 works were submitted and only 2,000 earn awards. Photo courtesy Patrick Miller.

Check out The Malibu Times next week for a full story on Thomas!

