Community Spotlight: MMS & MHS Choir at Trancas Country Mart

Members of the Malibu Middle School and High School Choirs, along with their Choir Director, Dr. Krysta Sorensen, Music Accompanist, Joellen “Cha Cha” McNaughton, and Rock and Melvin McNaughton, delighted the community with holiday carols at the Trancas Country Mart Saturday evening to usher in the holiday spirit. Their performance included holiday standards such as “White Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” and “Feliz Navidad,” and ended with the local favorite “Christmastime in Malibu.” Photos courtesy C. Epstein.

