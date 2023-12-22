Community Shoutout: Optimist Club of Malibu

Congratulations to all the Youth of the Year Award winners. “Thanks the Optimist Club of Malibu for recognizing our students and all you do for our community and our kids!” Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller said.

Webster Elementary School: (5 th Grade) Legend Rocca and Andy Kessler. Malibu Elementary School: (5 th Grade) Poppy Lickfett. Our Lady of Malibu School: Jake Wells (5 th Grade) Skylar Graham (6 th Grade) Kendall Macker (7 th Grade) Grace Drobny (8 th Grade). Malibu Middle School Gianni Alfano and Sophia Miller (6 th Grade) Ethan Soleiman and Jayden Soleiman (7 th Grade). Apar Kaur (8 th Grade) Brandon Rivas-Lucero (8 th Grade). Malibu High School: Giselle Godbille and Bennett Shurgot (9 th Grade). Rogan Baldwin and Andrew Uznis (10 th Grade). Joshua Escobar and Isabelle Morriss (11 th Grade) and Hiram Florendo and Emily Pablo Saavedra (12 th Grade).

