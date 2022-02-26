Community programs spring into action

2022 Spring City programs include Outdoor Recreation Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs, Sports Programs, and more.

As the community begins adjusting to the new normal, activities, programs, and social events have begun reemerging. The city has opened registration for the 2022 Spring City programs, which includes Outdoor Recreation at Charmlee Wilderness Park, Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs, Sports Programs, Spring Break Day Camps, and more.

In 2019 and 2020, special events were canceled. According to the City of Malibu Recreation Coordinator Adrianna Fiori, the city hosted about one to two special events a month in previous years. Last year, the City hosted one CineMalibu movie in October.

Due to COVID-19, a limited number of community service programs were available with safety protocols in place. Programs are selected based on dates, facility availability, and community interest. Facilities hours, program offerings, and locations are subject to change.

“The City has continued to offer a variety of youth sports and enrichment programs throughout COVID. These programs have had excellent attendance,” Fiori said. “The goal of these programs is to keep the youth in our community active and engaged in outdoor programs.”

2022 Spring City programs include Outdoor Recreation Parent and Me Programs, Senior Programs, Sports Programs, and more. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

Programs include surfing, skateboarding, tennis, soccer, basketball, chess, cartooning, dance, karate, Spanish, science, yoga, and so much more.

The city has been offering programs for seniors and active adults such as yoga, strength and stretch, gentle mat pilates, and even knitting. The activities maintain and improve physical and mental well-being, life skills, and active social lives.

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal. Participants meet every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy the art of knitting. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

The Center offers a variety of recreational, fitness, cultural, and educational programming social events in the City’s 1,200-square foot Senior and Active Adult Center located in Malibu City Hall.

The service department also partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) to offer after-school enrichment programs at Webster Elementary School and Malibu Elementary School.

Park Tales is a program for the entire family, children, and caregivers. In partnership with the Malibu Library, stories are narrated by the Malibu Children’s Librarian, and participants are able to create an art activity and enjoy a complimentary snack. Program begins in March.

The City of Malibu Community Services Department is also looking for instructors who can provide well-organized and informative programs for all ages and skill levels. The department offers programs that are multi-week, one-day, and demonstration classes that cover subjects and activities such as art, fitness, music, language, cooking, computer programming, and more.

This year the City will be hosting the 22nd Annual Chumash Day, one of the city’s most significant events, but due to COVID, the event will be one-day instead of two, and the number of vendors will be decreased by about 50 percent.

“Our Department is doing our best to bring events back in a safe but fun way and continue to abide by guidelines set by the LA County Department of Public Health,” Fiori said.

For more information on the Chumash Day event, visit malibucity.org/ChumashDay.

Spring programs are offered from the month of March through May. Summer programs registration opens on May 9, at 8 a.m. Register online at MalibuCity.org/Register or in-person at Malibu Bluffs Park.

