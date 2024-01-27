Community gives back for National Day of Service

SAMO Fund partners with volunteers to help protect oak tree saplings environmental protection effort

The Santa Monica Mountains Fund hosted an environment restoration event over the weekend, pairing volunteers with members of the SAMO Fund restoration team in an effort to give back to the local community and ecosystem.

The event was hosted the weekend before Dr. Martin Luther King Day, and the first-ever National Day of Service designated by Congress. SAMO Fund honored Dr. King’s legacy by hosting the day of community-based service and promoting meaningful change in their community.

The teams gathered at Cheeseboro Canyon on Saturday morning, serving an area of recently planted valley oak trees by weeding, installing protective cages, and removing cartons to help promote their growth and improve their chances of survival.

Volunteers were guided through the process of hand weeding, removing the non-native vegetation from near the oak tree sapling, opening up resources for the tree to not have to fight with other vegetation for these vital nutrients.

The process will help expand on the amount of valley oak trees in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area, and supports the life of trees that go on to have lifetimes of hundreds of years. The success of these keystone species helps tie the local ecosystem together, and can make a long-lasting impact on the health of the park’s ecosystem.

SAMO Fund Restoration Field Crew Lead Jia Wiebe said the event was a success, bringing out more volunteers out than expected, and was an exciting start to 2024, as this was their first event of the new year.

A volunteer hand-weeds the soil around an oak tree sapling before installing a protective cage. SAMO Fund Restoration Field Crew Lead Jia Wiebe demonstrates the process of installing a protective cage around a future valley oak tree.

“All these trails are out here for you, the public,” Wiebe said. “These events are great learning opportunities for a lot of people. Knowing the types of environments that are around them, what’s native, and how they can help our future and our environment.”

She added that their events promote an awareness among children that they hope create a new generation of stewardship for environmental protection.

“We have volunteers who are little kids and we hope that by having them here at such a young age it inspires them to be more aware of their surroundings but also inspires them to lean more towards environmentally friendly products,” Wiebe said.

SAMO Fund Wildlife and Volunteer Program Technician Miroslava Munguia Ramos said their events showcase the work SAMO Fund does to maintain the park and encourages support for the work done to maintain the ecosystem in the Santa Monica Mountains both for wildlife and visitors of the park.

“A lot of times when folks are out and about they don’t realize that the park has to be maintained by someone,” Munguia Ramos said. “They recognize how much work goes into maintaining this park, it’s not just one person maintaining the trails. It’s a team of restoration, and a whole team of volunteers in our mountain bike units that make sure guests are safe on the trails, it showcases a team effort that gets even the smallest of trails in tip-top shape.”

SAMO Fund is very active throughout the winter, during the peak planting and breeding season, inviting volunteers to plant and maintain new native plants. They hope to keep a steady volunteership throughout the weekends in winter, increasing the amount of green throughout the Santa Monica Mountains.

Wiebe said SAMO Fund will continue to host events and encouraged community members to seek opportunities to serve their community.

“It’s a great way to not only give back to the public, but give back to Mother Nature. What we do is something very important that our society needs,” Wiebe said. “We’re very passionate about what we’re putting out in the world, so hopefully our passion spreads to our volunteers and they grow that passion as well. We have to give back to this Earth, we only have one so we have to take care of it.”

Munguia Ramos added that the passion to serve the environment grows beyond the Santa Monica Mountains and helps promote environmental protection in neighborhoods across Los Angeles and beyond.

“Just in our park, between the fiscal year 2022-2023, we’re seeing more and more people come out and volunteer their time,” she said. “Beside having something fun to do, they bring this experience back to their respective communities and homes. They come out and learn and we hope they take back a thing or two and start this positive cycle and keep it going from there.”

Munguia Ramos said their experience is that most volunteers are not one and done, and they are inspired to come back more and more. They hope to create a positive change and spark social engagement with not just the Santa Monica Mountains, but local parks and communities.

For more information on SAMO Fund’s future restoration volunteer events visit www.SAMOfund.org/calendar or visit @samofund on Instagram. More information on SAMO Funda could be found on www.nps.gov/samo.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...