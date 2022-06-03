HomeNews
Community celebrates seniors

Samantha Bravo
Photo courtesy SMMUSD Facebook.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Station Deputies and VOPs joined parents in congratulating the 2022 Malibu High School Senior Class. 

“As graduation day nears, we recognize all the hard work they have put in over the past four years. Congratulations Seniors,” the post says.

Malibu High School Principal Patrick Miller shared on social media the last day of instruction for seniors.

“Today was the last day of instruction for seniors. Next few days will be filled with events and to-dos leading up to graduation on Wednesday. Our seniors went out together, smiling and dancing, as our MMS and MHS communities and their parents cheered them on!”

Malibu High seniors also celebrated their prom on May 23.

“Prom 2022, was a fun night with a great group of respectful young people!” Miller said in the post. 

Malibu High School will celebrate it’s 12th grade graduation on Wednesday June 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.

